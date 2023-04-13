As fans gear up for the arrival of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, a recent report via Deadline has revealed that the upcoming Marvel Studios film is tracking a $130 million opening following the launch of ticket sales. While the numbers appear to be stronger than the first film's $94.3 million debut, it still tracks behind the $146.5 million opening of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 back in 2017.

Additionally, the film tracks significantly behind Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, which opened on the same weekend last year to $187.4 million. Regardless, with the upcoming movie several weeks away, it still has time to drum up more hype for a potentially stronger debut, especially if word-of-mouth can prove strong enough, which could lead to decent legs in the following weeks. However, keep in mind that Marvel films tend to be more front-loaded at the box office lately, which was especially apparent recently in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania's nearly 70% drop on its second weekend.

While Marvel's Phase Five kicked off to mixed results following the release of Quantumania, the newest Guardians of the Galaxy film could still serve as a course correction for fans of the franchise as it promises to feature the traditional action-packed and humorous flare that fans have come to love from previous installments. Whether the film can deliver expectations remains to be seen, but additional information will likely be gathered in the upcoming weeks to paint a better image of what the film's opening will look like next month.

Image via Marvel Studios

RELATED: Sylvester Stallone and Nathan Fillion Hijack the New 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3' Trailer

One Final Outing With the Titular Heroes

The release of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will serve as the epic conclusion to the trilogy, and it's already shaping up to be an emotionally touching ending for fans. Alongside one final outing with everyone's favorite characters, the film will also be the last Marvel Studios film by James Gunn before he fully transitions to DC Studios to continue building his cinematic universe. However, there is still much in store for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with several projects still set to be released this year, such as The Marvels alongside Secret Invasion and the second season of Loki. Still, with the newest Guardians of the Galaxy film set to conclude the trilogy on a potentially emotionally engaging high note, fans won't want to miss out on their final adventure on the big screen.

With tickets now on sale, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is set to debut exclusively in theaters on May 5. Check out the official trailer for the upcoming film below.