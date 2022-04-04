Just in time for Disney World's 50th anniversary, a brand-new adventure is coming to EPCOT, and you'd better get your mixtapes in order for this one. Disney has just announced that Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind will open in Epcot this May.

Along with the announcement, Disney released a new promo video for the ride, featuring Rocket Raccoon, Groot, and Star-Lord kicking their ship into gear to save the world, as they have just received a distress signal from an Earth base otherwise known as EPCOT.

Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind will be the first thrills coaster in EPCOT, and one of the largest fully enclosed coasters in the world. The coaster is also Disney's first reverse launch coaster. Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind replaces the Universe of Energy pavilion in EPCOT, which previously housed the beloved and departed Ellen's Energy Adventure ride, which originally debuted in 1996. Ellen's Energy Adventure ride closed down in 2017 to begin construction of Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind, which has been in the works for quite some time.

The new coaster will take riders on a cosmic adventure, full of twists and turns that will take guests through both space and time on an epic chase. Coaster cars will rotate, rewind, and plunge headfirst into some major thrills. The coaster will also feature a narrative straight from the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise, which has been one of Marvel's most beloved franchises in recent years. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will star Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldaña, Karen Gillan, Sean Gunn, Dave Bautista, and Vin Diesel among others, and will be directed by James Gunn. The film will take place after the events of Avengers: Endgame, which was released in 2019. The newest film will follow their new adventures through the universe. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will be released to theaters on May 23, 2023.

Until then, however, you can catch a ride on Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind, which will open in the EPCOT park in Walt Disney World, located in Orlando, Florida on May 27.

You can check out the new trailer below, and take a look at the ride's information page here.

