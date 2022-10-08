Just in time for the holiday season, the Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind roller coaster at Epcot will be receiving a festive makeover, per the Guardians of the Galaxy official Twitter.

In the tweet from the official Guardians of the Galaxy Twitter account, a poster for the ride was shared featuring a red bow littered with Easter eggs including the likes of a Guardians badge and what appears to be an Epcot ball. I’m sure those who are more inundated with the Guardians of the Galaxy lore will have a field day deciphering these Easter eggs. One thing I do know is that the red ribbon outlines one of Peter Quill’s signature mixtape cassettes with ”Holiday Remix” scribbled on top of it. In the grand scheme of things, very little is known about the holiday makeover itself, what has been confirmed is that the holiday makeover will add a new song to the mixtape.

Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind just opened this past summer as a part of Epcot’s 40th anniversary after a delay caused by the pandemic. The ride is based on the MCU Guardians of the Galaxy films with the main cast of Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana and Dave Bautista reprising their roles as Peter Quill, Gamora and Drax the Destroyer. Meanwhile, Bradley Cooper and Vin Diesel, who play Rocket the Racoon and Groot, respectively, did not return to lend their voices.

Image via Disney Parks

The ride also features a mixtape of sorts including the likes of Earth, Wind and Fire’s “September” and Blondie’s “One Way or Another” in addition to a score which Tyler Bates — who composed the music for the two Guardians of the Galaxy films — composed specifically for the ride.

The Guardians were last seen in the MCU this past summer with their appearance in Thor: Love and Thunder. They’ve also made appearances in Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame, but fans will have to wait until May 5, 2023 to see their third film, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

While it will be a bit until the third Guardians of the Galaxy film graces the silver screen, fans will be receiving a holiday dosage of the Guardians in the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special set to release sometime later this year. No official release date has been announced, but it should arrive sometime during the holiday season much like the Cosmic Rewind makeover.