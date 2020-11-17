The first footage of Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind offers a look at the ride vehicles for the new EPCOT attraction.

One of the most highly anticipated theme park attractions currently in the works is surely Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind at EPCOT in Walt Disney World. While the Guardians of the Galaxy ride Mission: Breakout exists at Disneyland, that was a re-theme of an existing ride (Tower of Terror). Cosmic Rewind, on the other hand, is a brand new attraction built from the ground up, with the express involvement of Guardians of the Galaxy writer/director James Gunn and the Marvel movie’s cast.

Today, Disney Parks unveiled a short video that shows the attraction’s groundbreaking new ride system, which is roller coaster-esque. Indeed, there look to be many thrills and spills, but the ride cart itself is on a swivel that tosses and turns the guest as you move along the track.

Now this is far from a finished look at the attraction. For one, once it’s finished it will be an enclosed roller coaster, so they’re clearly starting by building the track outside and then they’ll construct the building around it. Cosmic Rewind is described as one of the world’s longest indoor roller coasters, and it’s taking over the EPCOT area that used to be the Universe of Energy pavilion.

That’s about all we know about the secretive attraction at the moment, but you can get a sneak peek at what’s in store below. No formal launch date has been set for the ride, and like most WDW attractions under construction it’s been delayed because of the pandemic. There’s also the issue of gathering the footage of the actors needed for the ride, which presumably would be done when Gunn starts filming Guardians of the Galaxy 3 – but that won’t start production until sometime in the second half of 2021 at the earliest.

So stay tuned, and check out a preview of Cosmic Rewind below.

