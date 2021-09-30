The ride will be the first rollercoaster in the Epcot park.

Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind, the long-anticipated first roller coaster at Walt Disney World’s Epcot park, will be opening in 2022. The ride was originally announced in 2017, and while Disney hasn’t given an official release date for the ride, they had previously confirmed that the ride would be open during Walt Disney World’s 50th anniversary, which begins on October 1st.

Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind will be one of the longest enclosed coasters in the world, a storycoaster that will rotate 360 degrees, and will be the first reverse launch coaster in Disney history. The story for the ride will apparently involve a young Peter Quill/Star-Lord visiting Epcot, while also celebrating the history of the park, in addition to being a Guardians of the Galaxy adventure through time and space. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 director James Gunn has previously announced that he is filming material specifically for the ride.

RELATED: Take Flight on Disney's 'Star Wars': Galactic Starcruiser Hotel in March 2022

Cosmic Rewind began construction in 2017, soon after the project was announced, and replaced the Ellen’s Energy Adventure ride. While it was thought that the ride would open in 2021, Covid restrictions, and Disney’s plans to space out their new Epcot attractions have seemingly pushed the park’s first roller coaster to 2022.

Already at Epcot this year, Disney has opened Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure and La Crêperie de Paris in the France pavilion, and the Space 220 Restaurant. Epcot will also reveal their new nighttime show, “Harmonius,” on October 1st. This is all part of a massive rehaul of Epcot, and while the park has always been more about learning than fast-paced rides, at least the look back at history and exploration of the park’s origins should make Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind a perfect fit for Epcot.

Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind will open in 2022.

KEEP READING: Disney World New Annual Pass Details Announced, Available Next Month

Share Share Tweet Email

‘Just Beyond’ Trailer Presents a New Disney+ Anthology Series From the Mind of R.L. Stine Go into a world just beyond the one you know.

Read Next