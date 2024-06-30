The Big Picture Elizabeth Debicki reflects on her Guardians of the Galaxy experience, praising James Gunn's approach and the commitment of the cast and crew.

Before diving into the upcoming thriller MaXXXine, Elizabeth Debicki took a moment to reflect on her time in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), particularly her experience working on Guardians of the Galaxy under the direction of James Gunn. In an interview with Perri Nemiroff for Collider Ladies Night, Debicki shared some eye-opening insights about the making of a blockbuster that continues to captivate audiences worldwide.

Debicki played the role of Ayesha, the High Priestess of the Sovereign, in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 and Vol. 3. Ayesha is a powerful and imposing leader of the genetically perfected Sovereign race, who initially hires the Guardians to protect valuable batteries, only to turn against them when Rocket steals some of them. In Vol. 3, she also serves as the de-facto mother of Will Poulter's Adam Warlock. Her character is known for her regal and commanding presence, as well as her distinctive golden appearance.

When asked about the biggest misconception she had about making an MCU movie, Debicki offered a surprising revelation. "I'm gonna kind of subvert your question and say: a lot of the things that I thought couldn't possibly be real were real," she began. "I think that that's because I made Guardians of the Galaxy with James Gunn. I haven't made any other Marvel films, but, for instance, I couldn't believe how much of the set is built."

Debicki had anticipated working almost entirely with green screens, a common practice in high-budget superhero films. However, she was taken aback by the tangible, elaborate sets Gunn and his team had constructed.

"Once I found out my skin was gold, I thought, ‘Okay, but maybe we'll just CGI it.’ It's so muscular the way that James makes those films. People are really zipping around on harnesses, and the set is built, and everyone really looks like that."

Elizabeth Debicki Felt Like a Privileged Tourist on 'Guardians'

One of the most remarkable aspects of her experience was the minimal use of CGI on the actors' faces. "It really felt like I was watching this motley crew of actors and characters. They've been making it for so long, I mean, I feel a little bit like a tourist on those films, because I would just come in and have this lovely time and then leave."

Debicki couldn't help but marvel at the dedication of her co-stars, particularly Dave Bautista, known for his role as Drax the Destroyer.

"I know that somebody like Dave Bautista was in makeup for, like, I don't even know, five hours a day. I don't know how they did that. I learned very quickly that it doesn't matter how long your makeup call is, someone has it much worse, so don't complain," she added with a laugh.

Working on Guardians of the Galaxy left a lasting impression on Debicki, who gained a newfound respect for the intricate and physically demanding process of creating such films. The commitment of the cast and crew, combined with Gunn's unique approach to filmmaking, created an environment where the fantastical felt real.

The Guardians of the Galaxy series is available to stream now on Disney+. Stay tuned to Collider for more. Check out Nemiroff's full interview with Debicki below.

