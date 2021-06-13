Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy isn't just a comic book series, big-screen movie sensation, theme park attraction, and animated TV hit anymore. (Dang, this franchise really blew up, didn't it?) This fall, your favorite far-out heroes are heading home to PlayStation systems, Xbox consoles, and PCs everywhere with the new adventure game from Square Enix and Eidos-Montreal. And you can get an early look at the upcoming title thanks to the newly revealed announcement trailer.

Curiously, Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy has opted for a single-player, story-driven campaign in which you'll take control of Peter Quill, a.k.a. Star-Lord (or Sun-Lord ... or City-Lord), as the leader of the title team. So while you shouldn't expect the game version of Guardians of the Galaxy to look or sound like the MCU version, you also shouldn't expect this title to follow in the footsteps of Square Enix's Crystal Dynamics "experiment" Marvel's Avengers. This is going to be more of a classic, straightforward, space-based adventure with its own special brand of twists and turns. We'll find out more in the run-up to the game's release this October 26th. Until then...

RELATED: How the MCU Was Made: ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2' and Crafting a Father-Son Story

Check out the announcement trailer below:

Fire up Star-Lord’s jet boots for a wild ride across the cosmos in this third-person action-adventure game, a fresh take on Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy. With the unpredictable Guardians at your side, blast your way from one explosive situation to another, with original and iconic Marvel characters caught in a struggle for the fate of the universe. You got this. Probably. Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy is coming October 26, 2021 on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S and PC.

KEEP READING: Disney Created a 'GOTG' Groot Robot That Looks and Moves Like He’s Real

Share Share Tweet Email

'A Quiet Place Part II’ Scares 'In the Heights' at the Weekend Box Office Horror continues to dominate the box office.

Read Next