Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy game from Square Enix is going all out with regards to its soundtrack. Just like the movies have an "Awesome Mix" based on Peter Quill's mixtapes, the game is bringing together licensed 80's hits and a brand new rock album for players to jam out to on their Walkman.

In a video on Eidos-Montreal's YouTube channel, senior audio director Steve Szczepkowski detailed the process behind creating the perfect soundtrack for a franchise that loves its music. He wanted players to feel like a cosmic rock and roll band - a ragtag group of outcast heroes out to save the universe in style. In order to bring his vision to life, he came up with three key elements that would shape the Guardians of the Galaxy soundtrack. First was an orchestral score by composer Richard Jacques to give the game the grandiose, blockbuster feel of a Marvel movie. It provides the background for all the biggest fights and dramatic scenes in the game when you need that cinematic punch.

Szczepkowski also wanted licensed tracks as a part of the game because of how integral it was to the movies' feel. Rather than simply being able to blast songs from Kiss, Iron Maiden, Hot Chocolate, Gary Newman, or any other 80's classics, the music on Star-Lord's Walkman will actually affect how you play. The Huddle mechanic featured in the game will allow players to play a track to pump up the Guardians during combat, which is about as good an excuse as any to jam out to Joan Jett while in the midst of an epic space battle.

As if all this attention to detail wasn't enough, Szczepkowski utilized the game's lore to create an entirely original band and rock album. In Guardians of the Galaxy, Star-Lord took his name from his favorite band rather than getting it from his mother, a twist that is not only super cool and fitting, but also created an excuse for a real-life Star-Lord band to be made. With vocals by Szczepkowski himself, the band seems to combine an 80's rock feel with all the charm of the Guardians franchise. It all comes together to entwine the game and its soundtrack, as Szczepkowski stated in the video:

The music, it's definitely infused in the DNA of this game. The Guardians are pretty much a rock and roll band. They're a band of misfits that found each other and have a common goal. With Guardians, the music goes beyond what a normal score and soundtrack would do.

Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy releases on October 26, but until then, check out the video below for the entire creative process behind the game's soundtrack.

