If there's one thing that fans of Guardians of the Galaxy can rely on, it's Drax the Destroyer's hyper-literal manner of speaking being pure comedic gold. And if there's one scenario best suited for this awkward bluntness, it's romantic encounters. Enter: Lady Hellbender. The latest reveal for Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy is the inclusion of the famed intergalactic monster collector to the action/adventure RPG from developer Eidos Montreal and publisher Square Enix.

In a new trailer showcasing the game's interactive cinematics, Lady Hellbender appears first as a shadowy figure atop her throne as monster hunters present her new creatures for her collection. When presented with an aggressive shapeshifting critter, Hellbender calmly hops down from her throne—adorned in spikey garb and wielding a massive mace—and subdues it with a tender touch rather than force. After blowing off Star-Lord (as powerful women are wont to do), the red-headed, blue-skinned regent's eyes quickly turn to Drax, who she immediately recognizes and begins complimenting with flirtatious intent. Drax picks up on this in his usual brusque manner, and the player is then given the choice to have Star-Lord attempt to butt in or to encourage Drax to keep flirting, altering the scene depending on the result.

There is also a developer's commentary version of the trailer, where the game's cinematics and animation director Darryl Purdy expands on the story behind the scene. In the game, the Guardians are attempting to con Lady Hellbender by selling her either Groot or Rocket Raccoon (based on player choice) to pay off Nova Corps' debts, then sneaking back in to rescue their pal. Purdy also notes that Eidos shot close to six hours of motion capture footage for the in-game interactive cinematics in an attempt to bring an immersive narrative to life.

In Marvel Comics lore, Lady Hellbender possesses superhuman strength and rules as the warrior regent of Seknarf Nine. Her goal is to turn Seknarf Nine into a monster sanctuary after seeing her pet monster die in a gladiatorial arena as a child. Her creature hoarding has led her to tangle with the likes of Hulk and Venom.

We won't have to wait long to see if sparks ever actually fly between Lady Hellbender and Drax, as Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy arrives October 26 on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC. Watch the new trailer below:

