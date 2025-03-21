Now, more than a decade since the arrival of the first Guardians of the Galaxy film, it’s hard to imagine anyone else in the roles brought to life by Chris Pratt, Dave Bautista, Zoe Saldaña, and Pom Klementieff. But, one of the movie’s main characters could have looked very different. During a recent appearance on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, Oscar nominee, Amanda Seyfried, admitted that she was up for the part of Gamora — even receiving an offer. But, after thinking about it “for a couple days,” she decided that the part (which would eventually go to Saldaña) wasn’t for her and — even more than that — was nervous that the franchise-starting film would be a flop.

Speaking with host Josh Horowitz, Seyfried said,

“I was really scared of the idea of being stuck and painted a different color because of the amount of time [it takes]. It was a giant opportunity. I had just met James [Gunn] in person. He is wonderful. Apparently someone said he didn’t remember but it’s definitely true. I definitely got the offer for it and I mulled over it for a couple days. I didn’t want to live in London for six months out of the year.”

Beyond not being up for the hours of pre-filming makeup the part would call for, there were other reasons that the Jennifer’s Body alum ultimately decided to pass on Guardians. At the top of the list, she says she had another project that interested her, revealing, “There was another movie I really wanted to do with Seth MacFarlane called A Million Ways to Die in the West. It felt like a good opportunity.”

And, beyond that, she was just plain worried about the movie’s staying power in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, explaining,

“Let’s also remember that being a part of the first Marvel movie that bombs ain’t good for your career. I thought that because this was about a talking tree and a talking raccoon that it would be Marvel’s first bomb and me and Chris Pratt would never work again. I was wrong! But I was just being smart. It’s not brave.”

Amanda Seyfried Has Zero Regrets