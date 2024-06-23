The Big Picture Baby Groot is not the same character as the original Groot, revealing a new layer to their relationships in the MCU.

Groot's evolution from a dancing infant to a powerful hero shines a new light on his character development.

The Groot seen in Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 3 is on a new adventure with Rocket, showcasing a fresh chapter for the character.

There's no denying that Groot (Vin Diesel) is one of the most beloved characters in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, brutally murdering his enemies with his lengthy vocabulary of three words, "I am Groot." But the version of the character that became most popular was the baby seen in Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol 2. This iteration of the lovable hero was only introduced after the original Groot sacrificed himself to save his friends in Guardians of the Galaxy, but James Gunn has revealed an uncomfortable truth related to the incident.

During the director's commentary attached to the home media release of Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 3, the filmmaker stated that the Groot seen in the first installment is actually dead, and that the young one who was born after the team was formed is actually a completely different character. Baby Groot has no memory of the events of Guardians of the Galaxy, and the relationship he built with the team during the sequels and the Avengers movies are entirely his own. This grim reveal changes the meaning of the relationships the Guardians of the Galaxy developed over the course of their history. While it could've been easy to believe that Groot had been the same tree all the time, this information shines a new light on the franchise.

The Life of the Original Groot Was One Filled With Love

A decade ago, Guardians of the Galaxy made a mission out of being different from what had been seen from the MCU at that point in time. The Avengers had already been introduced, and audiences around the world were eagerly waiting for the release of Avengers: Age of Ultron. But before the horrifying robot could stand in the way of Earth's Mightiest Heroes, a new team of outlaws had to save the galaxy from the claws of Ronan the Accuser (Lee Pace). And one of the members of that team would turn out to be a giant, sentient tree who can only utter the same sentence.

Groot was introduced as Rocket's (Bradley Cooper) best friend. The duo were partners-in-crime, and not in the cute way friends call each other partners-in-crime when saying happy birthday to each other, but as in literally wanted by the Nova Corps. While Rocket and Groot didn't seem like the type who would change their ways for a bigger purpose, crossing paths with Star Lord (Chris Pratt), Gamora (Zoe Saldaña) and Drax (Dave Bautista) made them realize that they could actually belong to a family, despite their tragic past. These new friendships would eventually lead them to the biggest fight of their lives.

Ronan the Accuser wanted to use the force of the Power Stone to take out Xandar, and the Guardians had to do everything in their power to stop him. In the end, Groot lost his life to save his friends, and Rocket picked up a small branch from his remains to allow Groot to grow again. And this is where the plot thickens, because Groot isn't a tomato plant that can be grown over and over again if you have enough seeds. The younger Groot, who enjoyed dancing despite Drax's complaints, was an entirely different living being.

Baby Groot Stole Hearts in 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. II'

The promise of the newborn Groot seen in the first Guardians of the Galaxy movie paid off in the sequel with an infant iteration of the character happily dancing to music from Electric Light Orchestra. Groot's mere existence provided the Guardians with a new challenge. The heroes who prevented Ronan from destroying an entire planet now had to raise a kid on their own. That gets even harder when taking into account how every member of the team had a rough childhood. Peter's biological father was a maniac, Gamora's dad was actually Thanos (Josh Brolin), Rocket was created in a lab and Drax was still reeling over the violent death of his family.

This Groot went on to become a teenager by the time Avengers: Infinity War smashed box office records when it premiered on the big screen. There were changes to be expected, and the character who was presented as an adorable member of the Guardians of the Galaxy evolved into an annoying teenager. By the time Avengers: Endgame concluded, the big narrative told across most of the MCU's history, Groot had learned the value of teamwork and the benefits that respecting others brought to the table. He was meaner than the original Groot, but the second alien also benefited from growing up alongside the Guardians.

The last time audiences saw Groot, he was presented as the very strong hero seen in Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 3. The first Groot was a very charismatic thin tree, but new adult Groot didn't skip leg day. He worked out until his leaves turned a different shade of green. Groot was massive during the adventure that further explained Rocket's origin. And his new physique helped the team take down the High Evolutionary (Chukwudi Iwuji), who wanted to create a world that was perfect. Unfortunately for the Guardians, the villain's vision included making horrifying modifications to living organisms.

Groot Is Adventuring With the New Guardians of the Galaxy

Close

Before James Gunn went on to work on Superman and the rest of the DC Universe he's preparing alongside Peter Safran, the filmmaker closed out the story he started with Guardians of the Galaxy. The most recent installment in the franchise established that the team split off in order to pursue different goals. Groot stayed behind to form a new iteration of the team with Rocket, where only time will tell if he will be seen in the MCU again, or if his story concluded with the trilogy that made him an extremely popular character in the first place.

At the end of the day, the fact that the Groot that appeared in several movies and The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special isn't the same one as the one seen in the first film does shed a new light on the franchise. Because even if the original Groot came back from the dead with a bit of movie magic, the memories the team and the audience have made with the younger version over the years are now central to the narrative of Guardians of the Galaxy. It's easy to miss how these warriors are two different characters, but now that James Gunn has confirmed it, there's no denying how rough the journey of the Guardians of the Galaxy has been.

Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 3 is available to stream on Disney+ in the U.S.

WATCH ON DISNEY+