MCU has kicked off its holiday season with the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, in an offshoot adventure, Drax and Mantis decide to present Peter’s childhood hero Kevin Bacon, as a Christmas gift to him. In typical Guardians fashion, the new special is hilarious, with an overload of emotions at its core, and is filled with all the joy and cheer we need. To celebrate the release of the new special actor Chris Pratt shared some awesome behind-the-scenes footage from the filming.

In the first video, we see the actor, pretty much in character, looking at amazement at the brightly lit set filled with Christmas décor. In another video, we see Bacon leisurely talking to members of the Old97 band, who made an appearance in the feature as alien musicians on Knowhere. We also see an image of Pom Klementieff in a full Mantis costume complete with a delightful ugly Christmas sweater. Sharing his excitement the actor wrote, "Just a few sneak peeks behind the scenes filming our Holiday Special with none other than Legendary Hero Kevin Bacon."

Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special runs like a buddy comedy as Drax and Mantis take a trip to earth to get Bacon, after hearing the sad story of how Yondu ruined Christmas. The special is brilliantly shouldered by Bacon, Klementieff, and Dave Bautista while the rest of the cast makes worthy appearances. The holiday special was conceived and proposed as the first Disney+ offering while shooting Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2 and James Gunn not so surprisingly wrote the script in three days. It was shot alongside the upcoming Vol 3. After the gang's brief cameo in Thor: Love and Thunder the feature also works as a precursor for the upcoming movie as it establishes Guardians' home base in Knowhere, reveals new secrets about relationships they share, and gives us a swoll Groot!

Image via Marvel

With Gunn growing responsibilities as co-chair and CEO of DC Studios, the upcoming movie will mark the end of the road for the director as well as his band of galactic misfits in the MCU. Gunn previously revealed that it was Rocket’s character arc and his love for the character that compelled him to tell the story of Vol 3. The holiday special features Bacon as a fictionalized version of himself, Pratt as Peter Quill/Star-Lord, Bautista as Drax, Karen Gillan as Nebula, Klementieff as Mantis, Vin Diesel as Groot, Bradley Cooper as Rocket, Sean Gunn as Kraglin Obfonteri, along with Michael Rooker voicing Yondu and Maria Bakalova voicing Cosmo the Spacedog.

Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special is streaming now on Disney+ while Vol 3 comes out on May 5. You can check out the BTS videos and images below: