Marvel fans are currently in the middle of Phase 4. While major projects like Black Panther: Wakanda Forever are still to come in 2022, one of the smaller things we should be getting excited about is The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special written and directed by James Gunn. The Holiday Special releases later this year, and now we got a new look at the Disney special thanks to Funko. The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special Funko Pop! line is now up for pre-order.

The new wave includes four figures. There’s Star-Lord in a Santa Claus hat holding a present, Groot in reindeer antlers holding a very long present, Mantis wearing an ugly Christmas sweater/Christmas tree headband combo holding a giant candy cane, and Drax wearing an ugly Christmas Sweater holding a holiday themed toy. Also, a part of this line is a new Funko Soda of Groot tangled in Christmas lights hilariously like he’s Clark Griswold from Christmas Vacation. There have been so many Guardians Funko products over the last decade, but these new Pops take the Christmas Crown as the cutest the company has ever produced.

While there’s not much known about this Holiday Special, it takes place between Thor: Love and Thunder and the upcoming Vol. 3. Marvel Studios has been experimenting with a lot of different genres in Phase 4 — Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and the upcoming Werewolf By Night Disney+ Halloween special explored the horror genre while Love and Thunder went full-blown romantic comedy. While this isn’t the first time the studio has set a story during the festive season, this Holiday Special will be Marvel’s take on classic Christmas movies and tales that made our childhoods. The lovable Guardians are the perfect characters to celebrate the most wonderful time of the year.

Image via Funko/Marvel

If these Jolly Funkos are any indication, Marvel fans are in for a sweet holiday treat with this upcoming special. Just imagining Drax or Mantis in Christmas sweaters is smile-inducing, and it looks like The Guardians are going all out to make this the best Christmas the galaxy has ever seen. The Holiday Special will be one of the last times we see the current iteration of this now iconic team. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is set to be the conclusion to Gunn’s story that he started with his 2014 hit film. The third film has been teased as a more mature tale and will have a heavy focus on Rocket’s backstory.

However, before we prepare to cry in Vol. 3, fans are going to have a fun Christmas to remember in this Holiday Special. You can pre-order the Holiday Special Funko Wave on Entertainment Earth’s Website now. You can also find more information on these festive new Pops on Funko’s website. The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special is expected to premiere on Disney+ this December.