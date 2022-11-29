There have been so many amazing Christmas specials over the decades. This year director James Gunn added to the holiday’s treasure trove with the endlessly delightful The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special. There were so many memorable things about this intergalactic Christmas adventure, but one of the most talked about aspects were the animated segments that bookended the special. Now Gunn has shared a new behind-the-scenes image that peels back the layers on their classic inspired animation.

The image sees actors Michael Rooker and Luke Klein, who played Yondu and young Peter Quill respectively, in full costume on the set of The Holiday Special. Rooker is holding the toy that Peter gifted him in the special which acted as the central heart of the entire story. Fans might be surprised that Rooker and Klein physically acted out their scenes, but Gunn revealed that they used an old-school rotoscoping animation style that was heavily inspired by the classic Rankin/Bass Christmas specials of the 70s and 80s. That famous studio’s legendary library includes Frosty the Snowman, Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer, and Santa Claus is Comin’ to Town. The work was done by the wonderful Stoopid Buddy Stoodios who traced over the live-action footage frame-by-frame to get that authentic festive feel. They also added in things like Yondu’s iconic fin and the studio altered Klein’s features to make him more resemble a young Peter.

This hybrid approach to the special was one of its best features. It lovingly connected it to Christmas’ past while showing that this kind of joyful art style still has a place in modern mainstream media. It also helped that the nostalgic animation looked great which shouldn’t be a surprise as Stoopid Buddy Stoodios has worked on Robot Chicken, Marvel’s MODOK, and they just released Mickey Saves Christmas on Disney+.

This Marvel Holiday Special was all things sweet, joyful, and emotional. The Christmas setting wasn’t just a throw away gimmick. It was essential for pushing the Guardians of the Galaxy’s story forward before their final chapter together. Whether it was Drax and Mantis trying to kidnap Kevin Bacon to give Peter the best Christmas ever, Mantis’ heartfelt sibling storyline with Peter, or Peter’s animated backstory with Yondu, this was the perfect Marvel Christmas story. Having Yondu be the “Scrooge” of the story was perfect while him learning the true meaning of Christmas through Peter’s kindness beautifully recontextualized their already complex father/son relationship.

The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special is streaming on Disney+ now. It was the perfect gift to put under Marvel fans’ Christmas trees this year as we prepare for the end in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 next May. Until then, you can view Gunn’s new behind-the-scenes image down below. You can also view Stoopid Buddy Stoodios’ vast portfolio on their website.