Writer and director James Gunn teased a new character will make the jump from comics to the MCU in the upcoming Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special.

While fans are betting on big names such as Nova and Adam Warlock, it’s most likely Gunn is using a less know character and saving the big heroes’ introduction for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. Then again, that might be good news, as Santa Claus is an Omega-Level Mutant in Marvel comics, and would fit perfectly in the wacky experiment of a Marvel Holiday Special.

Gunn tweeted that the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special will be “introducing one of the greatest MCU characters of all time.” The Holiday special is supposed to bridge the gap between the last Guardians film and the next one, showing things fans will have to learn to understand Volume 3, so it’s no wonder fans are hoping for a new hero to join the team. Among the most prominent members of the Guardians of the Galaxy in comics books, we can count Nova, Adam Warlock, Ghost Rider, and even Doctor Doom. However, with the Mutants headed back to the MCU, Gunn could also use Santa Claus himself, as Father Christmas is one of the most powerful mutants ever registered by Cerebro, capable of wielding the full power of the Infinity Gauntlet. Please, Gunn, we need this Holiday gift!

Gunn will be shooting the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, at the same time that Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. There’s no information on the plot of either the Holiday Special or Volume 3, but both productions will bring back Chris Pratt as Star-Lord, Dave Bautista as Drax, Bradley Cooper as the voice of Rocket Raccoon, Karen Gillan as Nebula, Pom Klementieff as Mantis, and Vin Diesel as Groot’s voice.

While Gamora’s fate is uncertain after Avengers: Endgame, Zoë Saldaña is expected to return at least for Volume 3. Both Nebula and Mantis are getting bigger roles in Volume 3, according to Gunn. The galactic team is also expected to appear in next year's Thor: Love and Thunder, as the last time we saw Chris Hemsworth’s God of Thunder in the MCU, he was departing to the stars with the (As)Guardians of the Galaxy.

The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special is due to be released on Disney+ in December 2022. Guardians of the Galaxy 3 hits theaters in May 2023. Check Gunn’s tweets below.

