Did you know that anything is possible during the holiday season? Well, it's true. And the upcoming The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special is bringing its own bit of impossible to fans this year because it looks like Michael Rooker will be returning for the special as his character Yondu just for the occasion of some Christmas magic. The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special is set to premiere on Disney+ on November 25, 2022, right at the start of the Christmas season.

The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special takes place before the events of the upcoming Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 and was filmed alongside the full-length project. The special will follow the Guardians as they head off on a holiday-themed adventure. In addition to the return of Yondu, the special will also feature the return of several main characters including Star-Lord, played by Chris Pratt, Drax, played by Dave Bautista, Nebula, played by Karen Gillan, Mantis, played by Pom Klementieff, Rocket, played by Bradley Cooper, Groot, played by Vin Diesel, and Kraglin, played by Sean Gunn.

Viewers will remember that Yondu sacrificed his own life in the second Guardians movie, saving the life of Peter Quill, or Star-Lord, his adoptive son. It is not known in what capacity he will return, but it will certainly be a welcome surprise for Star-Lord, who is experiencing a very sad Christmas due to the loss of Gamora in Avengers: Endgame. Rooker's return for The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special was not made public until the release of the full cast list.

The holiday special will follow Star-Lords space-roving friends as they try to bring their grieving captain a merry Christmas. The special will follow Drax and Mantis as they head to Hollywood to collect some Christmas spirit. Also joining in on the fun is Kevin Bacon, who falls victim to Drax and Mantis' Christmas-making effort. Some upcoming holiday chaos was shown in the trailer for the special, which was released yesterday.

The news of Yondu's return is quite surprising considering both his known death in the film's universe and James Gunn's adamant stance that he would not bring the character back from the dead. Gunn felt that such a move would undercut his very emotionally impactful self-sacrifice in the second film. It's likely that Yondu's return will be through flashbacks.

You can watch the new The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special trailer below. The special will premiere on Disney+ on November 25, 2022.