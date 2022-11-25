She also talks about getting the 'Mission: Impossible' call from director Chris McQuarrie and working with Tom Cruise.

If any team-up in the MCU would have a holiday special, it’s Star-Lord’s (Chris Pratt) rag-tag team of misfit adventurers. This holiday season, director James Gunn is gifting fans The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, an all-new magical journey where Mantis (Pom Klementieff) and Drax (Dave Bautista) set out to retrieve the most perfect Christmas gift to help ease Peter’s seasonal blues over Gamora (Zoe Saldaña). Ahead of Gunn’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in May, the special will reunite Bradley Cooper as Rocket, Vin Diesel as Groot, Karen Gillan as Nebula, Sean Gunn as Kraglin, and will introduce Maria Bakalova as Cosmo the Spacedog, exclusively on Disney+. Fans will also get to see Kevin Bacon enter the MCU as Kevin Bacon when Mantis and Drax attempt to whisk him away to their Christmas party.

In her interview with Collider’s Steve Weintraub, Klementieff shares her experience going full empathic galactic being on the Walk of Fame in Hollywood, what it was like welcoming Bacon to Marvel, and the big reveal that she’s most excited about for fans. She also discusses getting the call from director Christopher McQuarrie for Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One and Two, and what it’s like working with Tom Cruise. You can watch the interview in the video above, or read the full transcript below.

COLLIDER: What was it like for you being on Hollywood Boulevard in full makeup and costume, and did any random people who were just on Hollywood Boulevard come up to you and say, "That's incredible makeup."

POM KLEMENTIEFF: It was so much fun. I loved that day so much because I was like, of course, wearing the full costume and the antennas, and to get to react and to discover that crazy Walk of Fame as Mantis was so much fun. Actually, people didn't come up to me because it was just all extras, so people knew. But still, it was awkward. It was really fun.

Image via Disney+

Well, you know what I mean though, even if you're closed down filming, there's always people around just walking.

KLEMENTIEFF: Yeah, yeah, across the street. Yeah. Even the extras, some people are like, "Who are you already?" I'm like, "I don't know, Mantis, I guess." Do you know the... Yeah, I'm not going to explain who I am.

I definitely want to know what it was like when James [Gunn] told you that Kevin Bacon was going to be part of this because it's really funny, and it's great.

KLEMENTIEFF: No, but it was amazing. And also he was referenced several times in the Marvel movies. You remember in the first Guardians of the Galaxy with Footloose and then at some point in one of the Avengers movies, I say "Like Kevin Bacon?" So I even say the name. And that to finally get to work with him was really fun. It was like all written years ago already. So it was kind of genius.

What are you most excited for Marvel fans to see in the holiday special?

KLEMENTIEFF: I'm excited about the big reveal at the end. It reinforces the connection between Mantis and Star-Lord, and it's really cute. So I'm excited for people to see that. And also it's like it's secret that I had to keep for myself for years. So I'm relieved that it's going to be out there and some fans speculated about it already, so it's cool.

What has been your favorite part about being in the Marvel universe and playing Mantis?

KLEMENTIEFF: It's just working with James Gunn. He wrote such interesting and layered characters and I get to play with it, and be weird, and I think creating something different and that's exciting.

Image via Disney+

I definitely have to ask you one other thing though, which is about something else. I am a huge Tom Cruise fan, and I think that he is amazing at what he does and what he's willing to do for movies. So what has it been actually working with him and getting to see what he's willing to do up close?

KLEMENTIEFF: Oh, he's incredible to work with. He's so thoughtful, powerful to see, he's so kind and so generous and he's such an inspiration. He just pushes himself, always challenges himself and yeah, he's always a constant inspiration.

What was it like when Chris McQuarrie told you that he wanted you to be part of the next two Mission: Impossible movies? Because I can't imagine what it's like to get that phone call.

KLEMENTIEFF: Oh my God, I was so, so, so excited. I was so happy and also so stressed because I wanted to tell everyone, but I had to keep it a secret for at least a few days. But yeah, it was a dream come true for sure.

The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special is now streaming on Disney+.