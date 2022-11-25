Actor Kevin Bacon just made his MCU debut as himself in Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special and fans couldn't be happier. The studio isn’t leaving any stone unturned in spreading some more holiday joy to the fans either, in a new poster revealed by Marvel Studios, Bacon is seen in a snow globe while Drax and Mantis look at him curiously. The poster is full of colors and hints at the special's plot as the duo decides to make Bacon a present for Peter Quill aka Star-Lord, who is missing Gamora very much, during this time of the year.

The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special was shot along with Vol. 3 while Gunn wrote the script in 3 days. It is an extra fun dose of our favorite characters going on a short new adventure. It almost plays like a buddy comedy as Mantis and Drax go to earth to find Peter’s childhood idol and present him as a Christmas gift to their friend to cheer him up.

Interestingly, Bacon has been a part of the grander Marvel universe for some time, as he played antagonist mutant Sebastian Shaw in Fox’s X-Men: First Class in 2011. However, in the new feature, he’s playing a fictionalized version of himself as the GOTG movie established the Footloose movie and its lead actor as one of Peter’s fondest memories from his time on Earth. In a recent interview with Variety, James Gunn called Bacon "the best thing for the holiday special.” Given MCU is in its Multiverse Saga the director further clarified that if "Kevin Bacon is a different character later on in the MCU, it doesn’t really matter.”

Image via Disney+

In the Guardians of the Galaxy chronology, the holiday special fits right between the events of Avengers: Endgame and the upcoming Vol 3. As Gunn takes the reins of DC Studios as co-chairman and CEO, Vol. 3 will be his final stint within the MCU and will close the chapter of his band of Guardians.

Along with Bacon, the feature stars Chris Pratt as Peter Quill/Star-Lord, Dave Bautista as Drax, Karen Gillan as Nebula, Pom Klementieff as Mantis, Vin Diesel as Groot, Bradley Cooper as Rocket, Sean Gunn as Kraglin Obfonteri, Michael Rooker as Yondu and Maria Bakalova voices Cosmo the Spacedog.

Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special is streaming now on Disney+ while Vol 3 comes out on May 5. You can check out the new poster below: