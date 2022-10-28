As the fourth phase in the Marvel Cinematic Universe's Multiverse Saga draws to a close, it's been a period where Marvel has been experimenting with how they've been expanding this ambitious world. The biggest example of that is the Disney+ series including Wandavision (2021), Loki (2021), Moon Knight (2022), and many more all being vital to the expansion of the MCU. Just this past October, Disney, and Marvel conducted another ambitious MCU experiment with Werewolf by Night (2022), an hour-long Halloween special that yielded some very high praise for its unique execution. Many assumed this ambitious and experimental period for Marvel would conclude with the highly anticipated Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (2022), but Marvel has one more surprise cooked up for fans before the year is done.

The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special (2022) is the second Marvel Studios Special Presentation following Werewolf by Night, showing that these shorter hour-long specials may be here to stay as a seasonal tradition for the MCU. The new special is also more than just a disposable stand-alone short that can easily be skipped. Not only is the holiday special reunited both the cast and crew from both of the previous Guardians of the Galaxy films, but returning writer and director James Gunn (The Suicide Squad) has confirmed that the special will be a necessary part of the Guardians' story and will serve as a direct prequel to the upcoming Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (2023).

Much like Werewolf by Night, details on the special have been kept under wraps until recently, but as the release date gets closer, we learn more and more about the last MCU project of the year. To find out everything we know so far about this jolly return of Marvel's funniest group of galactic misfits, simply read below.

Watch the Trailer for The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special

The reveal trailer for The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special (which just so happened to release on the exact same day that the news broke that Guardians director James Gunn was declared co-head of DC Films) shows that Peter Quill (Chris Pratt), also known as Star-Lord, is still reeling from the events of Avengers: Infinity War (2018). His beloved Gamora's (Zoe Saldaña) death at the hands of Thanos (Josh Brolin), plus the knowledge that he could have prevented five years of disappearing had he not let his rage get the best of him, have led him to fall into a deep depression, and the knowledge that there is another Gamora out there from a different timeline where the two never met hasn't made things better.

Quill's fellow Guardians take notice of Peter's mood and try to find a way to cheer him up. Kraglin (Sean Gunn) mentions that Christmastime is around the corner back on Earth, so Mantis (Pom Klementieff) and Drax (Dave Bautista) hatch a plan to give Peter what is likely his first Christmas celebration since he was taken by the Ravagers. This plan involves something fans have been desperately wanting to see for a long time now, which is the Guardians exploring Earth, as Mantis and Drax head to Hollywood to convince/kidnap Kevin Bacon, the star of Peter's favorite movie, Footloose (1984).

The trailer shows that Marvel is not skimping on the production value here, as every frame from the trailer looks like it came from a proper big-budget film. We also get a first look at some other surprising additions to the special's cast, such as an older and beefier Groot (Vin Diesel) and the return of Cosmo the Spacedog, set to be voiced by Maria Bakalova (Borat: Subsequent Moviefilm) following the announcement she would be voicing the character in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

Where is The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special Releasing?

Just like Werewolf by Night, The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special will be a Disney+ exclusive, with no plans for a cable or home video release being made available at this time. Disney+ is certainly the place for any Marvel fan and especially Guardians of the Galaxy fan to get their fix, as it's also the streaming home of their past adventures in Guardians of the Galaxy (2014), Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 (2017), Avengers: Infinity War (2018), Avengers: Endgame (2019), and Thor: Love and Thunder (2022).

The Guardians of the Galaxy's mission to save Christmas officially begins on Black Friday, November 25th, 2022.

Is The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special Essential Viewing for the MCU?

It sure is, and James Gunn confirmed that's the case by saying that there is plenty of "big information" that will be present in the film. It's Gunn and Marvel's way of bridging the gap between where we last saw the Guardians in Thor: Love and Thunder and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, which has also been promised by Gunn as the conclusion of the Guardians' story and will bid farewell to the galactic super team as we know them.

Who is Making The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special?

The mastermind behind the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise and new co-head of DC Films, James Gunn is once again contributing to the series before he departs with the upcoming third installment, along with Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige executive producing as he has with every MCU project. Joining Gunn in other department head positions are mainly folks who are contributing to Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. The names include production designer Beth Mickle (Drive), set decorator Rosemary Brandenburg (Spider-Man: No Way Home), and costume designer Judianna Makovsky (Avengers: Endgame).

Who is Starring in The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special?

Most of the iconic members of the Guardians team are returning apart from Zoe Saldaña (Avatar) as the Gamora from the alternate timeline, although we wouldn't rule out a cameo or an end credits tease. We can confirm that those who are returning include Chris Pratt (Jurassic World) as Star-Lord, Dave Bautista (Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery) as Drax, Pom Klementieff (Oldboy) as Mantis, Karen Gillan (Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle) as Nebula, Bradley Cooper (A Star is Born) as Rocket Raccoon, Vin Diesel (F9) ad Groot, and Sean Gunn (The Suicide Squad) as Kraglin. As mentioned above, Maria Bakalova will be voicing Cosmo the Space Dog for the first time and Kevin Bacon will also be joining the MCU as himself.

In a bit of a surprise, also recently confirmed to return is Michael Rooker (The Belko Experiment) as Yondu. James Gunn has previously said he is adamantly against reviving Yondu after his sacrifice in Vol. 2, so this is likely an appearance for a flashback sequence, but it does make sense that Rooker would be returning as he has appeared in every James Gunn project apart from Peacemaker (2022). The rest of the cast is rounded out with David Moskowitz (Revenge of the Nerds) credited as Santa Claus himself, Stephen Blackehart (Brightburn) in an undisclosed cameo role as another frequent Gunn collaborator, and finally the members of the alternative country band the "Old 97's" are confirmed to have an appearance.