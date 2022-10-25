With only one week left until Halloween, it's time to set our sights on new festivities! For this holiday season, fans won't need to travel lightyears into space to hang with the Guardians of the Galaxy crew because director James Gunn is bringing them to Earth. Mark your calendars Marvel fans, because The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special is crash-landing for its Disney+ premiere on November 25.

With Peter Quill (Chris Pratt) still reeling from the tragic loss of his outlaw partner in universal crime-fighting, Gamora (Zoë Saldaña), the Guardians set out this November to bring their fearless leader some holiday cheer. Having heard through the human grapevine that Christmastime is nearing closer, Kraglin (Sean Gunn) and friends discuss the dour mood Star-Lord has been in, and Mantis (Pom Klementieff) makes the suggestion that they find the most perfect gift to lift his spirits. Naturally, the best human gift for human Star-Lord must be hidden somewhere on Earth, a galaxy away, waiting for them to wrap it up.

This all-new MCU adventure is set to premiere on November 25, just after Thanksgiving and ahead of the Christmas chaos in December. The timing also puts this GotG entry not too long after the release of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, in theaters on November 11. It's said the Holiday Special will bridge Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2 and Vol 3, providing fans with important information necessary going into the third and final entry in Gunn's trilogy, in theaters in May 2023.

Image via Marvel Studios

At this year's San Diego Comic-Con, Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige announced the MCU's lineup going forward for the next few years. According to that timeline, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania will kick off Phase 5, nestling The Holiday Special at the very tail-end of Phase 4 to round out the first phase in what Feige coined the Multiverse Saga (be afraid). Gunn's light-hearted rag-tag team is the perfect balm to what was essentially an entire phase dedicated to dealing with the emotional ramifications of Thanos' (Josh Brolin) Snap wiping out half of Earth's population. Now, as we move into this Multiverse Saga, fans will see their favorite heroes battling it out with some reality-bending, universe-hopping foes with powers the Mad Titan never even dreamed of.

With that said, Gunn invites Marvel fans to buckle up and join Mantis and Drax (Dave Bautista) on a wild adventure to collect Kevin Bacon in time to get him under that Christmas tree for Star-Lord. Joining that dynamic duo will also be Bradley Cooper as Rocket, Vin Diesel as Groot, and Karen Gillan as Nebula. We all may be in for a treat this November, because the writer and director has hinted at a surprise appearance for "one of the greatest MCU characters of all time," in The Holiday Special!

Guardians of the Galaxy: The Holiday Special debuts on Disney+ on November 25. Check out the trailer below: