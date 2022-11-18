James Gunn may well be leaving his Marvel days behind him in search of pastures new as he takes over the reins at DC Studios, but that doesn't mean he still doesn't have some Guardians of the Galaxy news to share with us all. And in that spirit, we've been given a special look at the man who is most likely Earth's true mightiest hero — Kevin Bacon.

That's right, the legendary star of Peter Quill's most favorite movie ever, Footloose, is appearing in the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special and Gunn has taken to Twitter to share a behind-the-scenes shot of himself with Bacon, and his brother, Sean Gunn (who plays Kraglin in the movies and is also the iconic Kirk in Gilmore Girls). Gunn even introduces Bacon as "my favorite character in the Marvel Cinematic Universe".

Bacon's role was not disclosed before the reveal in the original trailer for the special, which revealed Drax (Dave Bautista) and Mantis (Pom Klementieff) teaming up to give some holiday cheer to their friend Star-Lord (Chris Pratt), who is still mourning after Gamora's (Zoe Saldana) disappearance following the events of Avengers: Endgame. To cheer him up, on Kraglin's recommendation, they take the Guardians back to Earth to celebrate Christmas in a more traditional manner, which — to the Guardians — involves breaking and entering, and kidnapping Star-Lord's childhood hero, the aforementioned Mr. Kevin Bacon. Returning cast members also include Karen Gillan as Nebula, Vin Diesel as Groot, and Bradley Cooper as Rocket Raccoon. The trio is aboard a spaceship in the shot, so it looks like Drax and Mantis are successful in their "holiday shopping."

Gunn has assured audiences that they might well be seeing 'the craziest thing' he's ever made, which is sure to be something else given his propensity for mind-boggling violence in his horror roots, and his penchant for plain weirdness, as seen in his adaptation of DC's The Suicide Squad. This will serve as an amuse-bouche to next year's main event, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, which will be Gunn's proper farewell to the franchise — and possibly more cast members as well, as Saldana hints at, referring to the movie as "a very sweet goodbye".

You can watch the trailer for The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special down below. The special launches on Disney+ on November 25, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 releases in May 2023.