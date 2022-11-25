Editor's Note: This article contains spoilers for The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special.The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special is a nifty little Christmas-time romp that offers plenty of laughs, some Yuletide cheer, and even a well-earned emotional beat or two. But if you're paying close enough attention, it also slyly sets up and expands upon some story threads that writer/director James Gunn is expected to continue exploring in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, the third and final film in the trilogy, when it releases next year.

What's Going on With Gamora?

For starters, the special catches up with the Guardians since we last saw them in this past summer's Thor: Love and Thunder. The team is still without Gamora (Zoe Saldaña), who died in Avengers: Infinity War before a version of her from earlier in the timeline was returned to the current MCU universe in Avengers: Endgame. That means she has no memories of her time with the team or her growing relationship with Peter Quill (Chris Pratt). Quill is pretty bummed about it in the Holiday Special, which leads to Mantis (Pom Klementieff) and Drax (Dave Bautista) going on a holiday-themed quest to raise his spirits. With Saldaña coming back for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, it's expected that her return to the team (and possibly a renewed connection with Quill) will play a major part in the story.

Image via Disney+

Peter Quill and Mantis are Siblings

Not content to just pick up where we left them, the Holiday Special also gives us a look at what's changed for the Guardians lately -- revelations both big and small that will no doubt carry over into the series' next movie. To begin with, the team has a new home base, as the special reveals that the Guardians have purchased Knowhere, a mining colony and spaceport located inside the head of a Celestial, from the Collector. Knowhere has been a featured location in several MCU films, and it seems likely that trend will continue with Vol. 3. They've also got a new ship: the Bowie, replacing the Benatar, which they were flying around in Vol. 2 and the last two Avengers movies. An even bigger reveal the Holiday Special drops is that Ego (Kurt Russell), the main villain from Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, is not just Quill's father, but Mantis's as well. That's right -- Mantis and Peter are siblings! It's a twist that gives the lighthearted Holiday Special some real emotional heft, and it wouldn't be surprising if it's a relationship that Gunn intends to continue to develop in Vol. 3.

Cosmo the Spacedog

Of course, for some people (specifically lovers of dogs and the Guardians of the Galaxy comic books), the biggest new contribution the Holiday Special makes to the series is the arrival of Cosmo, everyone's favorite good boy. Or, in this case, good girl -- as the MCU's version of the beloved Russian space mutt is wonderfully voiced by Borat Subsequent Moviefilm's Maria Bakalova. Yes, Cosmo can talk (sort of). She's also telepathic. It's a whole deal. Cosmo was glimpsed briefly in the first Guardians of the Galaxy's post-credits scene, but the Holiday Special finally makes her a part of the team. Bakalova has already been confirmed for Vol. 3, so expect Cosmo's screen time to only increase in the film. We'd guess that she will be paired up with Rocket, as the two are seen hanging out in the Holiday Special, and we know that Rocket's origins (which could end up being similar to Cosmo's) will play a major part in Vol. 3.

Image via Disney+

What Else Can We Look Forward to in 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3'?

In addition, there are a few other developments in the Guardians universe that Vol. 3 will no doubt continue to track. Groot is a young adult now, rocking a buff bod in the Holiday Special. Will Vol. 3 finally return him to his fully grown Vol. 1 state? Meanwhile, Sean Gunn's Kraglin, who seemed to fully throw his lot in with the Guardians after Yondu's death in Vol. 2, remains a part of the team and will presumably fight alongside Quill and company for the foreseeable future. And that future isn't too far off, as Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, which will also introduce Marvel Comics heavyweight Adam Warlock to the MCU, is slated to release on May 5, 2023.

The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special is out now on Disney+.