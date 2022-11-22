One of the most eagerly anticipated things that fans look forward to is the release of a new Marvel Studios film or TV show. When it comes to the Guardians of the Galaxy series, however, that goes further. Writer/director/supremo James Gunn takes a hands-on approach to all aspects of the film, but in particular, the soundtrack.

Gunn has personally curated the soundtracks to both Guardians movies so far — with both being released under The Awesome Mix titles – and the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special is no different. Both Gunn and Hollywood Records have shared their chosen songs for the movie - which is being branded as a Disney+ Special Presentation.

The soundtrack features the sort of music that Gunn would fully be expected to include, from the likes of The Smashing Pumpkins and Hanoi Rocks, as well as iconic Christmas time tunes, like the classic "Christmas Wrapping" by The Waitresses, and "Fairytale of New York" by The Pogues and Kirsty MacColl, which is the UK's most-played Christmas song of the 21st century, and is regularly cited as the best Christmas song of all time in the UK and Ireland. And as if that wasn't enough, Kevin Bacon and the Old 97s have collaborated on a song just for the film.

Marvel released a fresh plot synopsis for the Holiday special to remind fans of what to expect before the festive fun begins on Friday as the film launches.

"In The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, the Guardians, who are on a mission to make Christmas unforgettable for Quill, head to Earth in search of the perfect present. The Marvel Studios' Special Presentation stars Chris Pratt, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, and Pom Klementieff, featuring Vin Diesel as Groot and Bradley Cooper as Rocket, Sean Gunn and The Old 97's with Michael Rooker and Kevin Bacon."

The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special launches on Disney+ on November 25. Check out the tracklist and the trailer below.

The Full Soundtrack