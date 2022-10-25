The most wonderful time of the year is quickly approaching, and Marvel is here to give some early festive cheer starring our favorite group of space-faring misfits of the MCU. A brand-new trailer for the upcoming Guardians of the Galaxy: The Holiday Special has been released, showing the titular team exploring Christmas on Earth.

Guardians of the Galaxy: The Holiday Special once again has James Gunn, writer and director of the first two Guardians films, at the helm in both roles again. The upcoming special will star Chris Pratt as Star-Lord; Zoe Saldana as Gamora; Vin Diesel as Groot; Dave Bautista as Drax; Bradley Cooper as Rocket; Pom Klementieff as Mantis; Gillan as Nebula. While the finer details surrounding the plot of the upcoming Holiday Special have been kept close to the chest, Gunn has previously teased that the special will be “introducing one of the greatest MCU characters of all time.”

The trailer also reveals that Kevin Bacon is set to join the cast for the holiday special, and it will definitely pull a few hearty chuckles out of you when he sprints across the screen! It seems like he wasn't expecting to have the Guardians break into his house.

Image via Marvel Studios

RELATED: 'Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special' Wraps Filming

With The Holiday Special set to release in at the end of 2022, the latest adventure of the Guardians will be rounding out an exciting and eventful year for the MCU. In addition to the reveal of Phase 5 and 6 of the multimedia franchise and the release of films and series such as She-Hulk, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Spider-Man: No Way Home, and Werewolf by Night, among others, there have also been a few projects that starred the Guardians. These include the Disney+ animated series I Am Groot as well as Thor: Love and Thunder. Joining The Holiday Special in upcoming Guardians of the Galaxy-centric projects is Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, which will see the MCU debut of Adam Warlock, played by Will Poulter. This Holiday Special is set to bridge the gap between the Guardians 2 film and the upcoming Vol. 3.

Guardians of the Galaxy: The Holiday Special is set to premiere on Disney+ on November 25, with Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 3 set to hit theaters on May 5, 2023. Check out the trailer below: