Maria Bakalova is no stranger to diving into transformative roles, but joining a massive franchise like Guardians of the Galaxy as a dog was definitely a major step for the Oscar-nominated actress. While promoting her role in Creature Commandos, Bakalova sat down with Perri Nemiroff for the latest episode of Collider Ladies Night. During their conversation, Bakalova opened up about what drew her to the Guardians franchise and the uniquely supportive experience of working with James Gunn. When asked how signing on to a major franchise differs from other projects, Bakalova didn’t hesitate to name-drop Gunn as the reason she felt confident joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe. She told Collider:

“He was incredible. He was incredible from the auditioning process until the end. As I mentioned in the beginning, I was a fan of Guardians of the Galaxy. It made me feel very special because I think that's what James does so brilliantly. He creates stories about these misfits, like characters that don't belong somewhere, but they're in search of belonging somewhere. At the end, they found their chosen family, they found their friends, and it gives you a bit of hope that there is always somebody for you, somehow a friend, and it's important. It brings some heartwarming feelings to you and it's always very funny.”

Maria Bakalova Didn't Know She Would Be a Dog When She First Auditioned for 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3'

Bakalova revealed that she had no idea she was auditioning for the role of Cosmo the Spacedog when she first tried out. The process was mysterious but fun, at least, so she was able to tap into a youthful exuberance which she found enchanting.

“I got this audition not knowing what I'm auditioning for because it wasn't written, like, ‘It's going to be Guardians of the Galaxy,’ or, ‘It's going to be a dog.’ Nothing. I just did an audition where I was required to do something with, like, high-pitched energy. Then the next thing was to do a Zoom audition with Sarah [Finn] and James, and then I saw that that's a dog. I was like, ‘Okay. That's interesting. Should I go on all fours? What do I do?’ [Laughs]. And he was very supportive from the beginning.”

Bakalova’s experience on set allowed her to fully immerse herself in the role, even donning a motion-capture suit to embody the lovable dog. “I wore a mo-cap suit, and I was really able to crawl on all fours and play like a child,” she explained. “That’s the biggest gift that we all have, to play, to imagine.”

Maria Bakalova Credits the 'Guardians of the Galaxy' Cast for Feeling Like Family

Image via Alex J. Berliner/ABImages

Bakalova admitted that joining an ensemble cast that had worked together for a decade could have been intimidating, but her co-stars made her feel at home from day one.

“You have some of the coolest, nicest, talented people in this franchise. You have Chris Pratt, you have Zoe Saldaña, you have Dave Bautista, you have Karen Gillan, you have Sean Gunn. You have so many incredible people that have been, honestly, the nicest creatures, the nicest people, the most welcoming people. They've been together for 10 years, and when you're new, to your question, you don't know where you're going. You don't know how the atmosphere is going to feel. Will they be welcoming? Will they be a little bit taken aback that there is a new person? And they always made me feel like I belonged there, similarly to the movie.”

Bakalova credited Gillan and Pom Klementieff in particular for their warm welcome. “I remember landing there, and Karen Gillan and Pom Klementieff reaching out to me, ‘Hi, we cannot wait to see you. We're waiting for you! Do you want to come? We're going to do a lunch or something!’ That’s the greatest thing that you can dream for.” For Bakalova, the collaborative and inclusive atmosphere of the Guardians set starts at the top with Gunn. “And I think that's mostly because of James,” she said. “He has the sense of knowing how to find good people. Not only talented, but good people, cool people.”

You can watch her full episode of Collider Ladies Night below, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is now streaming on Paramount+.

