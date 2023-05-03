One of the key components that make the Guardians of the Galaxy films so enduring and stand out among its fellow MCU projects is that feeling of comradery and familial bond that all the characters exude in the films, from the care and love they show one another to the sibling-like squabbles between the ragtag group of misfits. With how well the cast is able to showcase this connection, it only makes sense that that bond is felt offset as much as it is in front of a camera. Collider's own Perri Nemiroff had the chance to sit down and talk to series stars Karen Gillan and Pom Klementieff, who play Nebula and Mantis respectively, and discussed being part of the Guardians family just a few days ahead of the worldwide theatrical release of the latest film starring the group, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. The karaoke, a movie night with the cast, and a specific film from Martin Scorsese.

During the interview, Nemiroff talks about the pressure and intimidation that must be felt when joining a project the size of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and asks about the first time the duo truly felt that they were part of that expansive family. Gillan mentioned a night that the cast of the first film all came together for a movie night thanks to an invitation from Lee Pace who played the first film's antagonist, Ronan the Accuser. The team came together and watched the film After Hours in not just any theater, but the personal theater of Peter Jackson and was the night that really made Gillan feel like part of the family since she was invited along even though her character played a much smaller role in the first film. She said:

I remember actually Lee Pace on the first movie organized a night for everyone to get together where he was staying, and that sort of made me feel part of things. But when we got there, it was Peter Jackson's house! So we were all like, whoa, and then we go to watch a movie in his theater, and we watched 'After Hours', the Scorsese movie. But that was nice because it felt like I had been invited and included because my character was a little bit on the sidelines, but they were nice enough to extend an invite.

Gillan, Klementieff, and Band Karaoke

The two stars had slightly different answers as Gillan made her debut in the series in the first Guardians film and had the chance to come together with the rest of the man cast as they were all joining the MCU together, while Klementieff made her debut in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 and was, as she described it, the "newbie." She mentioned that a night of singing karaoke with Gillan made that integration much easier. She said,

"I remember when I first met all the Guardians was at the table read, and I was a little bit anxious because I was the newbie, you know? But they made me feel really welcome and at ease, and they were so sweet. And then I remember hanging with [Karen] for the first time, we had drinks and then we went to sing karaoke. Was it the same night? I don't know, but we had a lot of fun together."

Gillan added that the duo were introduced as the "girls from Guardians of the Galaxy" but they weren't recognized since Klementieff hadn't appeared in the film yet, and Gillan is covered in her blue makeup when she plays Nebula. "And no one knew who I was because I’m blue," said Gillan. "So they were like, 'Who are these actors claiming to be Guardians of the Galaxy?'"

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 arrives in theaters on May 5. Check out Nemiroff's full interview with the stars of the upcoming film down below.