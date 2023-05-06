It's fair to say most people weren't sure what to expect when James Gunn's Guardians of the Galaxy sashayed its way into theaters in 2014. The next branch of Marvel's rapidly-expanding universe hinged on peculiar characters unknown to the general movie-going population, aka a talking raccoon who loves giant guns and a talking tree with a three-word vocabulary. Would it prove charming or a misstep on the ambitious MCU's part? Well, from the moment Peter Quill (Chris Pratt) presses "play" on his Walkman with accustomed calculation and starts dancing like a fool through an alien cavern, a colorful "Guardians of the Galaxy" title card slamming onto the screen for good measure, those who'd taken a chance on a bunch of intergalactic weirdos knew they were in for something wacky, wonderful, and different. And that knowledge stemmed from a music cue.

Needle Drops Are Used Too Often

Image via Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

Incorporating popular songs into movies and television is such a longstanding tradition that audiences don't blink when it happens — which sums up the problem. A piece of pre-existing music should work in tandem with the score, the editing, and the cinematography to convey something to the audience that's uncommunicable without this exact song at this exact moment. Whether that's introducing a character, enhancing an emotional linchpin, or wielding the power of dramatic suggestion through the song's lyrics and tonality, a good needle drop demands purpose. Without a goal, it's background noise.

Unfortunately, as with any trend, many needle drops are just that; a sound mixing layer existing to exist. Does anyone else remember how every inescapably popular song of the early 2000s wound up accompanying some dramatic primetime TV moment? (Hi, Grey's' Anatomy!) Spicing up an otherwise humdrum scene with a "cool" aural element is an understandable temptation with an outcome too often hollow and predictable, and this critique comes from someone who thrives on video editing to a beat. Marvel's pre-Guardians films were no strangers to the needle drop, and the majority fell into this same uneventful trap. Hence, James Gunn's meticulous musical cues throughout the Guardians films instead proceed to snatch up the rule book, dump it in the shredder, and rewrite the franchise's stylistic conventions with a flourish worthy of David Bowie. Gunn's needle drops always possess a goal, and always convey a meaningful story.

RELATED: The Best Needle Drops in Television, According to Reddit

The Superhero Needle Drops Started Promising, Then Soured

It's difficult to forget Iron Man's opening scene: a desert expanse that's silent except for the whistling wind and empty except for an army caravan. Cut from a wide landscape to a medium shot in time with the opening note of AC/DC's guitar-shredding "Back in Black." As the vans keep driving, the bombastic tune blares for a few seconds before fading into the background and becoming diegetic sound emanating from a radio inside Tony Stark's (Robert Downey Jr.) escort truck. Marvel's first film wasted no time setting a mood and building a character before there's a word from said protagonist's mouth. The lyrics of "Back in Black" are bursting-at-the-seams self-aggrandizing, a dude with a massive ego boasting about his unrivaled greatness. What other song could fit this era of Tony Stark? It's narrative shorthand by way of music, announcing the presence of an individual with clout to toss around and an ego to match (but someone who's endearing nevertheless, just like it's hard to not grin and head-bang to any AC/DC).

Iron Man 2 tried and failed to recreate the same effect (it tried and failed to recreate many things) with an entire soundtrack of AC/DC tunes. To be fair, the band's "Shoot to Thrill" also became tied to Tony, but on the basis of repetition: The Avengers recycled the song to signal Tony's over-the-top arrival in Germany. From there, subsequent MCU films relied on music cues that were less about their contribution to the moment and more about being scenic punctuation marks. They're not terrible, but they're painfully lackluster and, in the case of Iron Man 2, auditory bombardment. Who's going to respond with appropriate verve to a needle drop when they're as commonplace as a ubiquitous insurance commercial jingle?

Sadly, Marvel's early scores also proved lacking — specifically, lacking distinctive themes or leitmotifs. A viral video from the YouTube channel Every Frame a Painting critiqued this routine uniformity and how Hollywood editing practices stifle composer creativity. Holding everyone to the standard of a titan like John Williams isn't fair, but it's worth noting how the general quality of Marvel's soundtrack library doesn't reflect the array of remarkably versatile composers they hired. Even the Avengers theme only hints at sweeping memorability rather than invoking dynamism or individuality.

How ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ Reinvented the MCU Needle Drop

Image via Marvel Studios.

Enter Guardians of the Galaxy, an unpresumptuous movie about an unknown band of anti-heroes. Gunn using Redbone's "Come and Get Your Love" works on the same levels as Iron Man's "Back in Black." Without dialogue or exposition, the audience learns Adult Peter Quill 101: he's irreverent, goofy, and a bit of a jerk. We're also left with a question: what's a modern guy doing with a Walkman in space?

This opening song and Quill's reaction are the exposition, just with the whole picture withheld. "Awesome Mix Vol. 1" proves to be Guardians' emotional backbone, a love letter from a dying Meredith Quill (Laura Haddock) to her beloved son. Her loss haunts Peter, his grief manifesting through poorly repressed trauma and unmended heartbreak. It's an unbreakable love story between mother and child, told sonically (and a wider love story between the Guardians themselves). Gunn certainly milks "Hooked on a Feeling" and "Cherry Bomb" for all they're worth, but Peter's underlying connection to the songs reminds the audience that he's deeply human and deeply scarred. Therefore, sprinkling Meredith's tunes throughout the film makes sense: they're quite literally the backing track for Peter's life. Try to listen to "O-o-h Child" with that in mind and not tear up.

Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 2 had an intimidating reputation to live up to, and the tracks, quite frankly, slap. Every emotional beat is immaculate, whether it's Peter and Gamora (Zoe Saldaña) dancing around their crackling chemistry, Ego's relationship with Meredith, or the group trying to balance fighting monsters with the similar chaos of raising a toddler. Electric Light Orchestra's "Mr. Blue Sky" is the crowd pleaser, but "Father and Son" playing in the wake of Peter losing both his fathers while watching a young Groot — that's the lethal one. And when it comes to the songs representing the Guardians' love for one another as a found family, "Ain't No Mountain High Enough" and "The Chain" are the most explicit examples.

According to Kevin Feige in a 2017 interview with The Los Angeles Times, Gunn's screenplays are a rarity among writers: "Screenwriters will put in songs and they’re almost never the song that ends up in the actual movie. With James, they are always the songs.” In the same interview, Gunn spoke about selecting classic rock from his childhood in order to "ground people emotionally" against the backdrop of Guardians' elaborate premise. Each drop on his part is executed with intentionality, providing insight, developing characters, or illuminating a situation. Gunn even played the tracks on set to help the cast find a scene's head space. Paired with a similarly harmonious score from Tyler Bates, who spoke about moving away from Marvel's past "cold" soundtracks, the MCU's drops would never be the same.

How Marvel Music Improved After ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’

Image via Marvel Studios

Marvel's cues and scores each demonstrated a marked, if gradual, improvement following Guardians' phenomenal success. The '90s-based Captain Marvel understood the assignment from top to bottom. Among other instantly recognizable and period-appropriate tunes from Garbage, Heart, and R.E.M., "Just a Girl" by No Doubt rings out defiantly as a top-of-her-game Carol Danvers (Brie Larson) wrecks a squad of Kree enforcers. Likewise, Nirvana's "Come As You Are" hints at Carol embracing her power in full. Their placements are a chef's kiss. Doctor Strange lifts straight from the Gunn playbook by making the good doctor (Benedict Cumberbatch) a deep-cut nerd for 1970s music, which conveys he's an egocentric jerk fixated on details. Spider-Man: Homecoming slyly refreshes the Ramones' (a band from Queens) thoroughly over-used "Blitzkrieg Bop" by pairing it with a snazzily edited montage of Peter Parker (Tom Holland) doing his superhero thing for his Queens neighborhood. Spider-Man: Far From Home plays with "I Will Always Love You" for surprisingly effective laughs and brings "Back in Black" full circle.

The mother of all singular needle drops, however — you know it. The Led Zeppelin electric guitars shrieking out alongside the slow-motion, the lightning, and the thunder. Rarely has there been a more satisfyingly punching-the-air sequence in the MCU than "Immigrant Song" in Thor: Ragnarok's final battle, and that's from a franchise overflowing with mediocre battle sequences. The visual flair, the aural heaven, and the God of Thunder (Chris Hemsworth) finally getting the narrative depth and recognition he deserves tops Guardians for sheer scale even if the song choice is only tangentially related to the characters.

And the Film Scores Improved, Too!

Image via Marvel Studios

Ragnarok composer Mark Mothersbaught, meanwhile, wrote an innovative score in response to Every Frame a Painting's viral essay and Ludwig Göransson's extensive research into African music resulted in Black Panther, the best Marvel soundtrack by far — good enough to win the Academy Award for Best Original Sound Score and a Grammy. Black Panther producer Nate Moore drew comparisons between Guardians' individualistic flair and Black Panther's freedom to establish a sonic tone.

James Gunn shared "Awesome Mix Vol. 3" in advance anticipation of Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 3's theatrical release. The seventeen-track epic marks the conclusion of the Guardians' journey but ideally, not the end of Marvel allowing purposeful cue choices and unique musicians to flourish. If even the final trailer song for Vol. 3 was relevant, there's no excuse!