Marvel has a way of creating great mechanical arms for its characters in the movies, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 continues this weird tradition with Nebula (Karen Gillan). This time around, she has a completely new left arm, and it can basically do anything she needs it to, from powering up energy beams like a weapon, to slicing into spaceships and piloting them remotely. So she's basically like all Star Wars droids combined, with the advantage of also being an actual living being. What's up with that, though?

In fact, while Rocket (Bradley Cooper) is the key character in Vol. 3, he never expresses any interest in Nebula's new arm. We all remember one of the best jokes on Avengers: Infinity War when our beloved raccoon first met Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan) during the battle of Wakanda and marveled at his mechanical arm, asking the Winter Soldier how much would he sell his metal limb for. There's an explanation for that, though, as James Gunn has previously explained, Nebula's arm is a "courtesy" from Rocket, so that's why he doesn't try to get the limb for himself. So let's see what this new robotic arm is all about.

How Come Nebula Has a New Arm?

We were first introduced to Nebula nearly a decade ago when the very first Guardians of the Galaxy came out in 2014. Although it might be everyone's first impulse to assume she's a Kree, she's actually a Luphomoid, a species of aliens with blue and purple skin, and her story isn't all that different from her adoptive sister Gamora (Zoe Saldaña): when she was a child, Thanos (Josh Brolin) invaded her home planet, killed half the population, his usual diabolical shenanigans. Her whole life, Nebula had to compete with Gamora for the Mad Titan's favor, but her sister was always ahead.

This is perhaps the saddest part of Nebula's story: she was always doomed to chase her sister's glory as the top assassin in Thanos' legions, but always fall short. To punish her for always losing to Gamora, the Mad Titan started replacing her limbs and other body parts with cybernetic ones, from her eyes to even parts of her brain. As we understand in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, Gamora saw how much Nebula was made to suffer for losing, but still didn't help her, which led to the growing animosity between the sisters. In Infinity War, they meet again in a scene in which Nebula is tortured by Thanos as a way of blackmailing Gamora into revealing the location of the Soul Stone, in a room where all her cybernetic parts are kept magnetically apart from her organic body. It's a cruel way to treat anyone, especially a daughter.

Nebula's left arm has always been one of her most noticeable mechanical parts, along with her left eye and her head implant. She's had all three at least since her first appearance in the first Guardians movie, when she and Gamora were working for Ronan the Accuser (Lee Pace), on their father's orders. Still, the flashback sequences in Avengers: Endgame indicate she has had a cybernetic arm for longer than that, proof of how twisted and downright evil Thanos' parenting style really is.

When she left Thanos' services, she kept most of the limbs and implants she already had, but they are still mechanical and, therefore, need maintenance and even updates. Endgame also showed us how easy it is for her to swap her artificial parts, so having an arm updated shouldn't really be that much of a hassle for her. Instead, updating it is probably as necessary as having a check-up for fully organic beings.

How Is Nebula's New Arm Better Than Her Older One?

Compared to Nebula's previous mechanical arm, the new one is a huge improvement. Her first mechanical arm is nothing much, apparently just a regular one. We've never seen her do much with it, just the usual that a regular organic one would, with the advantage of being metal and, therefore, harder and more resistant. In terms of actual use, it seemed no better than, for example, Bucky's arm.

Her new mechanical arm, though, that's something else. Throughout Vol. 3 we see her change its shape and do a lot of cool stuff with it. First, now she can shoot energy beams, just like Tony Stark's (Robert Downey Jr.) Iron Man suit. They appear to be lethal if she chooses, a dangerous and highly useful addition to her already impressive set of enhancements, and it can do some real damage. Second, it can adapt to any sort of outlet or port, allowing her to slice into mainframes and hack whole systems, even. In the third act, we see her piloting the High Evolutionary's ship all by herself, something that would require either multiple organic limbs or many different people working in sync to do.

The tech used to build it seems very similar to Stark nanotech, and it shouldn't come as a surprise if we were to find that Rocket and Tony exchanged some knowledge about that while working together in the period between Infinity War and Endgame. The arm seems structured in layers, which easily reassemble depending on what Nebula wants to do with it, so nanotech is probably what's really behind it.

What's cooler about Nebula's arm, though, is how it continues this tradition of arm-gifting among the Guardians. We all remember how fascinated Rocket was to see Bucky's arm, which had been built by Wakanda as a gift from the Black Panther himself, T'Challa (Chadwick Boseman). Later, we see that in the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special Nebula actually gets Bucky's arm as a Christmas gift for Rocket — though we don't know how she got it, and it should be a fun story we'd love to hear about one day. So, for Nebula, the arm does have tons of practical features, but what's more important is how it symbolizes her new life after being free from an abusive father like Thanos. She has a completely new view on life, has a lighter presence, and is even more powerful. Her new arm really is a treasure, and, as we know, the real treasure is always the friends we make along the way. For Nebula, they're not only friends but family.

