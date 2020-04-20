James Gunn Posts New Meredith Quill ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ Mixtape to Spotify

In the MCU, music is important to two chief figures: Peter Quill, lead character of Guardians of the Galaxy, and James Gunn, that film’s writer/director. As such, Gunn saturated this film and its sequel with wall-to-wall rock, pop, and soul music, embedding the idea of mixtapes into the films’ narratives (and selling/streaming them as soundtracks for a pretty penny, too). Now, for all you fellow MCU/music fans, Gunn has put together a new GotG playlist and posted it on Spotify. And this time, it’s devoted to Peter Quill’s mother, Meredith Quill.

If you’ll recall in the first film, Peter grew up primarily with Meredith as a single mom, until she tragically passed away. His first mixtape was the mixtape she made him. And now, here’s Gunn explaining the relevance of the new mixtape on his Instagram:

Today I added Meredith Quill’s Complete Awesome Mix to my Spotify account for you to enjoy. This is part of the list of songs Meredith Quill loved that I chose the songs for the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol’s 1 and 2 soundtracks from. Some of these songs almost made it into the movie (She’s Gone) and others I always wanted to use but could never find the right place for them. Whatever the case, I never intended on sharing these songs, as I might use them in future movies. But I think the need for all of us to have some joyousness in these difficult times outweighs all that.

Gunn has been a steady purveyor of wholesome, connective content on his social media feeds recently, and I for one am grateful for his decision to share what he might have been saving for future films. The playlist features tasty jams from tasty artists like Hall & Oates, Paul Simon, Stevie Wonder, and many more. If you’re needing some optimistic tunes for too easily pessimistic times, get ready for another awesome mix.

Check out Gunn's new Spotify playlist here, and read his Instagram post below.