It’s hard to believe it’s been more than ten years since the Guardians of the Galaxy joined the MCU. Once considered heroes too obscure for the big screen, the lovable team of troublemakers have become some of the most treasured characters in this galaxy or any other. The success of this space adventure gamble paid off by grossing over $333 million domestically.

The popularity of these space adventurers hasn’t waned since their release, spawning two sequels, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, and team-ups in Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame. Even after their swan song under the direction of James Gunn, fans still have hope that some form of the team may reassemble for future volumes of chaotic fun. Here’s a look at some of the top reasons Guardians of the Galaxy still resonates with fans.