Director James Gunn took on Twitter to share his thoughts about the recent revelation that the Guardians of the Galaxy main characters were supposed to star in their own One-Shot short films before getting together for the first movie. According to Gunn, the One-Shots were killed because it was just too much work to helm four shorts simultaneously as a big blockbuster, but some of the ideas of these films became a part of Guardians of the Galaxy.

In the Twitter thread, Gunn confirms the One-Shot story, saying that “there were going to be 4 - Rocket & Groot, Gamora, Drax, & Star-Lord.” Although these short films were still in the early stage of development, Gunn reveals that “only the Rocket & Groot script was fully finished, but it was also completely storyboarded.” This short was the first Gunn was working on, and he even “shot footage for one of the scripts (Rocket & Groot) - part of which was the first shot of Rocket shooting a machine gun on Groot’s back that we showed at San Diego Comic-Con.” Gunn is referring to 2013’s Comic-Con, in which the first footage of Guardians of the Galaxy was revealed.

Although the Rocket & Groot One-Shot had to be canceled, Gunn says that “it was the story of how they met & I still think it’s true in my headcanon.” As for the other shorts, one of them would “be Quill’s backstory which is really what’s at the beginning of Guardians now.” According to the filmmaker, “it was really hard for me to admit it was too much for me & I was sad deciding I couldn’t do them (especially Rocket & Groot). But, you know, maybe someday!”

Gunn is currently working on Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 at the same time that Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special. There’s no information on the plot of either the Holiday Special or Volume 3, but both productions will bring back Chris Pratt as Star-Lord, Dave Bautista as Drax, Bradley Cooper as the voice of Rocket Raccoon, Karen Gillan as Nebula, Pom Klementieff as Mantis, and Vin Diesel as the Groot’s voice. Will Poulter recently joined the film cast as Adam Warlock.

While Gamora’s fate is uncertain after Avengers: Endgame, Zoë Saldaña is expected to return at least for Volume 3. Both Nebula and Mantis are getting bigger roles in Volume 3, according to Gunn, so it’s safe to assume Gunn has also something special planned for Gamora. The galactic team is also expected to appear in next year's Thor: Love and Thunder, as the last time we saw Chris Hemsworth’s God of Thunder in the MCU, he was departing to the stars with the (As)Guardians of the Galaxy. Recently, Gunn also teased that a new character will be introduced in the Holiday Special.

The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special is due to be released on Disney+ in December 2022. Guardians of the Galaxy 3 hits theaters in May 2023. Check Gunn’s Original tweets below.

