Guardians of the Galaxy has easily become one of the most successful Marvel franchises, and as the trilogy comes to a close, it's good to appreciate the origins of this found family battling across the universe. The team members we have come to know in the MCU, however, didn't appear until 2008 in Annihilation: Conquest #6. The original team came together in 1969 in the issue Marvel Super-Heroes #18, and their origin story is far weirder than the team we see on movie screens. Many of the original team members have appeared in the films, but their roles have been changed to fit in with the MCU timeline. Created by Stan Lee and Arnold Drake, the series went from a future battle against lizard-like aliens who had invaded earth to the team flying a starship throughout the galaxy to battle all kind of enemies, earning the title of Guardians of the Galaxy.

The Guardians of the Galaxy Have Always Been a Found Family

The original Guardians team was made of beings from different planets as well, but each of them truly believed they were the last of their kind. Vance Astro lived on Earth 691, where an ozone disaster in the '80s caused a climate crisis that diverted their timeline from the MCU's Earth 616. Vance wasn't taken as a child like Peter Quill, but grew up to be an astronaut and volunteered for humanity's first interstellar space mission. He had to be cryogenically frozen for the majority of his 1,000-year trip across space. While his mutant psionic abilities manifested during his awake periods on the ship, he also went a little insane before he landed. He lands in the 31st century on Centauri-IV, the home world of Yondu Udonta, a blue skinned humanoid with a large red fin growing from the back of his head. Yondu teaches Vance about the galaxy-wide invasion of lizard-like aliens called the Badoon. After becoming friends, they both are captured by the Badoon and taken to Earth. This is where they meet Charlie-27, a man from Jupiter who evolved to have 11 times the muscle mass of the average human, and Martinex, a man from Pluto who evolved to have a crystalline body resistant to extreme temperatures. They, too, were the last of their kind after the Badoon invasion, and with the help of their new friends, the four of them escaped and rallied with other heroes to stop the Badoon invasion

These Guardians fought together to save Earth through many battles, even going back in time to try and fight them, and going as far as bringing Captain America, Thor, and other heroes into the future to fight with them. With each battle, they continued to grow closer and take care of one another. They learned each other's strengths and weaknesses in battle and in life so that they could be there to support one another when they needed it. Despite the natural evolution of their team bond, the four of them coming together to form the Guardians of the Galaxy was actually orchestrated by Starhawk, a being who continuously relives his own life from infancy but keeps the knowledge of his past lives. He believed the fate of the entire galaxy rested on these four heroes coming together to fight the Badoon and other foes, and he was proven right many times.

Most of the Original Guardians are in the MCU

While they're not from the 31st Century and they weren't brought together to stop an alien invasion on earth, all of the characters from the original Guardians of the Galaxy have appeared in the MCU besides Vance Astro. Yondu Udonta (Michael Rooker) had the most prominent role of them all, playing the Ravager that kidnaps Peter Quill (Chris Pratt) from Earth and becoming his surrogate father. Instead of being the last of his kind, Yondu's parents sold him into slavery. Stakar (Sylvester Stallone) rescued Yondu from the Kree and gave him a place with his crew of Ravagers. Stakar is the male half of the being Starhawk, who is responsible for bringing the original Guardians together in the comics, and speaks of his other half Aleta (Michelle Yeoh) in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2. This shift in Yondu's character provides the MCU with one of the most heartbreaking moments in the franchise when he sacrifices himself to save Peter.

The other two original Guardians were also given a place in the MCU timeline in the Ravagers, an interstellar crime organization that'll take any job for profit as long as it follows the code. In the second film at the bar on Contraxia, audiences see Martinex (Michael Rosenbaum) accompany Stakar to the bar when Yondu confronts them, and the film does a great job of bringing that crystalline skin texture to life. They don't show Charlie-27 (Ving Rhames) until the very end at the Ravager's funeral, standing in front of his Reaver crew. There is an End Credits scene at the end of Guardians 2 showing Stakar, Aleta, Martinex and Charlie-27 reuniting for more adventures together, which is a small homage to the original Guardians team. The red lizard-like alien in the scene is also an Easter egg for the original Guardians universe named Krugarr, who still seems to wield magic in the MCU, but became the sorcerer supreme in the 691 universe.

The Original Guardians as Ravagers Was a Great Easter Egg

James Gunn made the better decision to feature the newer Guardians team instead of the first team. The original Guardians were 1,000 years removed from the rest of Marvel's heroes in the comics, and Star Lord is a far better audience surrogate for Marvel's first foray into outer space than Vance Astro. Vance does exist in the Marvel 616 universe, but would be a mutant unaware of his powers in the MCU timeline. The way that Gunn honored the original team by making Yondu a major character in the franchise and included the rest of the characters as fellow Ravagers was great fan service. Easter eggs in Marvel films, or details from comics loosely related to the main story of the film, are extremely gratifying to fans of the franchise but can seem out of place with the moviegoers unaware of the backstory. The original Guardians as Ravagers was done in a way that fans would recognize and appreciate without confusing the average moviegoer, and that's exactly how Easter eggs should work.

