It's long been known that Disney was working on a Guardians of the Galaxy-themed ride for Walt Disney World, and today has brought forth some more details on that project. Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind will open at Epcot in Disney's Orlando-based park this upcoming summer. Academy Award nominee Glenn Close, who portrayed Nova Prime in James Gunn's first film, will reprise her role for the attraction. Cosmic Rewind will be just one piece of Walt Disney World Resort's 50th Anniversary Celebration.

The announcement arrived earlier today at Disney's Destination D23. According to Josh D'Amaro, the chairman of Disney Parks, Experiences, and Products, the new coaster will "match the 'grandiosity' and fun of the blockbuster Guardians of the Galaxy films in what will be one of the longest fully enclosed coasters in the world." Close's accompanying video gave viewers a visual taste of what to experience, further showcasing the presence that Xandar will have in Epcot. Guests will be invited to learn and experience Xandarian culture before being interrupted by the Guardians who instigate a chase that will serve as the basis of the ride.

Image via Walt Disney World

Related: Avengers Campus at Disney California Adventure Hands-On Preview: Riding the Spider-Man Ride and Eating Tiny Pym Food

Cosmic Rewind is not the first Guardians ride that Disney has planted within their parks. 2017 saw the opening of Guardians of the Galaxy - Mission: Breakout!, a reimagining of the classic Tower of Terror ride in Disneyland's California Adventure Park in Anaheim. This ride was notable for bringing back the cast of the film, including Chris Pratt as Star-Lord, Zoe Saldana as Gamora, Dave Bautista as Drax, Bradley Cooper as Rocket, Benicio del Toro as The Collector, Pom Klementieff as Mantis, and Seth Green as Howard the Duck. Vin Diesel was notably absent, with voice actor Fred Tatasciore providing the voice of Groot.

Thus, it's not surprising that Disney sought out Close to reprise her role for Cosmic Rewind. These two Guardians rides are just pieces of Disney's larger effort to incorporate the Marvel Cinematic Universe into their parks and attractions. Earlier this year saw the grand opening of Disneyland's Avengers Campus, where guests can check out the Avengers Headquarters, shop at The Collector's Warehouse, or try food large and small in the Pym Test Kitchen. Characters like Captain Marvel, Ant-Man, and Shang-Chi are also at the park for photo opportunities. There is also a Spider-Man-themed ride in the park, titled Web Slingers: A Spider-Man Adventure.

Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind will open at Epcot in Walt Disney World this summer. Check out the promo trailer, poster, and first look image below:

Image via Walt Disney World

'Arcane' Renewed for Season 2 at Netflix Hailee Steinfeld, Ella Purnell, and Katie Leung will all return to reprise their voice roles.

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email