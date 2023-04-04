Just before we rev up those engines and power our spacecrafts into the farthest reaches of the galaxy come the premiere of Marvel Studios' Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, our appetites for would be the farewell installment of the movie series has seen its Awesome Mix Vol. 3 soundtrack released by film director James Gunn on Twitter. This comes in the wake of the announcement that tickets for the movie, which will premiere in theaters on May 5, are now on sale. We have been looking forward to this sequel for a while, and if Gunn is one to trust then it will be an emotional rollercoaster, making the soundtrack that underscores the action and story all the more important.

Gunn was in charge of directing the previous Guardians of the Galaxy movies and each one delivered on quality tracks to match all the action. Now that the director is the co-CEO of DC Studios, Gunn will be looking to leave on a high. The upcoming sequel has soundtrack with a total of 17 songs. Featuring songs from previous films and last year's The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, it is an enthralling mix of 70s, 80s and 90s music.

It has been six years since the release of the first movie in the series, and now Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is about a month away. Gunn's tweet on the release read, "Listen to the music before seeing the film in theaters on May 5." Some of the songs on the mix, available on Spotify, includes Electric Light Orchestra song "Mr. Blue Sky," as well as "Fooled Around And Fell in Love" from Elvin Bishop. Other songs on the mix include Radiohead’s "Creep (Acoustic)" and Heart’s "Crazy On You". The entire track list is wrapped by the song that began the entire adventure in 2014, "Come and Get Your Love" from Redbone. While Star Lord (Chris Pratt) might be looking to diversify his playlist, it seems some things will remain the same.

Who's Starring in the Third Installment of Guardians?

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will see the very existence of the Guardians threatened by an alien race. Alongside Pratt, Vol. 3 stars Zoe Saldaña, Vin Diesel, Bradley Cooper, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Chukwudi Iwuji, Maria Bakalova, and Sean Gunn. Also starring in the movie is Will Poulter as Adam Warlock with director Gunn saying about the casting, "I wanted somebody who was youthful, and I wanted somebody who had the dramatic chops and the comedic chops, not only for this movie but for what Marvel will use Adam Warlock for in the future. He could become this really important character."

