As fans eagerly await the release of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, Funko has revealed via Twitter a new look at their upcoming Star-Lord Pop! figure, which recreates an iconic scene from the first film. The figure is now available for fans to pre-order on Amazon and Entertainment Earth for $19.99, with an expected release date of July this year.

The figure features Star-Lord, played in the films by Chris Pratt, who can be seen dancing, echoing the opening scene in the first film where he attempts to steal the orb while listening to "Come and Get Your Love" on his Walkman. The figure comes in a large box with a backdrop featuring artwork of the film's Awesome Mix Vol. 1. The figure itself effectively captures the likeness of the character while also offering a new highly-detailed sculpt, with an added accessory of the character holding a rat-like creature, which he comically pretended was a microphone in the film.

However, the upcoming figure won't be the only Guardians of the Galaxy-themed Funko Pop! available for fans. Tying into the release of the latest film in the franchise, Funko has previously unveiled a line of Vol. 3 figures featuring the titular team of heroes in their new costumes alongside Adam Warlock and Cosmo the Spacedog. Other available collectibles include a flying Groot variant, a plush collection, and Blacklight-themed bobbleheads.

Image via Marvel Studios

RELATED: New 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3' IMAX Teaser Puts the High Evolutionary Front and Center

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Marks the End of an Era

The release of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will serve as one last outing featuring the titular team of heroes, with the promise that the film will serve as an emotionally engaging conclusion to the trilogy that began in 2014. Additionally, the film will also be the last Marvel film directed by James Gunn before he fully transitions into DC Studios and continues preparing for his own cinematic universe, kicking off with the release of Superman: Legacy, which recently began pre-production.

The end of The Guardians won't mark the end of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Phase Five will continue to expand with The Marvels, which arrives in theaters on November 10, followed by Captain America: A New World Order, alongside a plethora of Disney+ shows, such as Secret Invasion. As one era comes to an end, a new one begins without any signs of slowing down.

Funko's Guardians of the Galaxy Star-Lord Pop! figure is now available for fans to pre-order. Check out the upcoming figure below.