While the MCU in itself has essentially been one big swing, especially if you asked someone about around the same time as Iron Man (2008) was released, there have been some projects over the years that definitely presented more risk than others. One of those projects was Guardians of the Galaxy, the 2014 space sci-fi epic that introduced the world to Star Lord (Chris Pratt), Gamora (Zoe Saldaña), Rocket Racoon (Bradley Cooper), Drax (Dave Bautista), and Groot (Vin Diesel). Like all MCU movies, Guardians of the Galaxy had previously been streaming only on Disney+, but the film recently expanded into new territory and began streaming on Starz and has quickly become the most popular movie on the platform. The film also earned scores of 92% from both critics and audiences on Rotten Tomatoes.

Guardians of the Galaxy was written and directed by James Gunn, and while there was no way to predict it at the time, the film's success put his career on a different trajectory that has led to him becoming the co-CEO of DC Studios and leading the charge on all creative decisions for the entire company. Gunn also directed both of the sequels to Guardians of the Galaxy, both of which earned praise from both critics and audiences and have stood the test of time as some of the best the MCU has to offer. Before Gunn took over at DC, however, he did work with the studio on The Suicide Squad, the 2021 R-rated superhero epic starring Idris Elba and Margot Robbie, and he also wrote Peacemaker, the DC series starring John Cena that will return with Season 2 later this year.

James Gunn’s Most Important Project Is Still in Front of Him

Gunn found success in the MCU with the Guardians franchise, and he has already earned praise at DC for his work on Creature Commandos, but the future of his tenure at DC is all riding on the release of his next project, Superman. The first trailer for Superman debuted at the end of 2024 and broke records as one of the most-watched trailers of all-time, but the film still has to deliver when it hits theaters on July 25. Creature Commandos provided the first taste of the DCU, but Superman is the main course that must deliver both critically and financially for Gunn to have the chance to see his vision through.

Guardians of the Galaxy stars Chris Pratt and Zoe Saldana and was written and directed by James Gunn.