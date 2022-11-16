When Guardians of the Galaxy opened its story proper with the toe-tapping sound of Lovebone’s “Come and Get Your Love,” it was like a bolt out of the blue. While incongruous superhero movie needle drops existed before this James Gunn feature (namely with “Raindrops Keep Falling on my Head” in Spider-Man 2), it was rare to see a superhero movie constantly deliver recognizable pop ditties throughout its runtime. The only downside to the excellent soundtracks of these Guardians of the Galaxy movies, though, was their lingering impact on pop culture. In the years afterward, more and more superhero movies began to deliver needle drops in the vein of that “Come and Get Your Love” moment. Nearly a decade after Peter Quill (Chris Pratt) danced across the silver screen, though, it’s become apparent that superhero movies need to inject a new jolt of life into their soundtrack choices.

'Guardians of the Galaxy' Set a New Norm for Superhero Needle Drops

Since Guardians of the Galaxy, superhero movies have often resorted to setting key action or other lively sequences to recognizable pop ditties of the past. Think of Deadpool opening its story with “Angel of the Morning” blaring on the soundtrack, for instance. Not all of these have been bad nor have they been innately inspired by the Guardians of the Galaxy movies. Deadpool, for instance, featured a snippet of “Angel in the Morning” in its test footage produced long before the first Galaxy movie, an indication that it had always been intended for the final Deadpool feature.

Unfortunately, other superhero movies have been more flagrant in just trying to be the next Guardians of the Galaxy. They’re imitating this 2014 films musical sensibilities without figuring out why those needle drops were so beloved in the first place. The first Suicide Squad from 2016, for instance, loaded up its soundtrack with famous tunes from a wide assortment of decades. Many of these ditties were incredibly awkward in how they were presented in the film, with some coming and going too quickly to ever leave an impact. The obvious resemblance of the Suicide Squad needle drops to the Guardians of the Galaxy soundtrack was crystallized by the brief incorporation of “Spirit in the Sky.” While this tune has appeared in countless movies as a needle drop, it feels like too big of a coincidence that it also appeared in the Guardians of the Galaxy marketing campaign and soundtrack just two years earlier.

Another DC Extended Universe title, Black Adam, also featured awkward needle drops, though this film encapsulates another separate problem with modern superhero movie song tastes: a lack of variety. The modern-day storyline of Black Adam kicks off with a needle drop of the Smashing Pumpkins song “Butterfly with Bullet Wings,” a tune that was already dropped in the trailer for another Dwayne Johnson blockbuster, Rampage. Later on, Black Adam smashes into a building to save a captured child while Ye’s “Power” blares on the soundtrack. It’s deeply uncomfortable to hear this needle drop in light of Ye’s deluge of anti-Semitic rhetoric, but, on a much less important note, it’s also an odd pick since the 2017 Power Rangers movie used this song for a pivotal montage. Whereas Guardians of the Galaxy’s needle drop reflected a unique personality, Black Adam’s needle drops keep reminding you of other movies.

That’s the problem with modern superhero movie needle drops, though. They all tend to come from similar places musically, with little variety in genres or countries of origin to spice things up and lend some distinctive identity to the proceedings. When Thor: Love and Thunder incorporated Guns n’ Roses to kick off its adventure, it just felt like a hollow retread of other great needle drops. The concept of seeing this band’s tunes within a big action blockbuster setting isn’t new or specific to the identity of the movie it inhabits. Even the marketing campaign for Resident Evil: The Last Chapter got to this band’s music for needle drops before the most recent Thor outing.

'Guardians of the Galaxy' Did Needle Drops Shockingly Better

That lack of variety is extra fascinating since it runs counter to the very movie that inspired this trend in the first place. The Guardians of the Galaxy tunes were all released between the 1960s and 1988, but they were also often ditties that hadn’t been prominently featured in blockbusters before. There wasn’t a deluge of big-budget action movies waiting in the wings to needle drop “Come a Little Bit Closer” or melancholy tunes performed by Cat Stevens. This willingness to eschew audience expectations was risky, but it allowed the needle drops of the two Guardians of the Galaxy movies to take on a life of their own rather than constantly reminding moviegoers of movies past. Plus, it made watching these films more exciting since it was always a thrill to hear what new song would emerge on the soundtrack next. These movies provided a great blueprint for other movies in the subgenre to embrace catchy earworms and their own distinct personalities. Few of them managed to catch that, however.

Instead, subsequent superhero movies, even ones from the Marvel Cinematic Universe library, have often embraced the general eras of history Guardians of the Galaxy was drawing from rather than its love for idiosyncratic tunes. Rock tunes from the past are now common across motion pictures like Black Adam and Thor: Love and Thunder, but they don’t speak much to the identities of the films they inhabit. The only thing they communicate is a desperate need for superhero movie needle drops to get shaken up again, just like they were back in 2014 when Peter Quill first pressed play on his Walkman.

How Do We Improve Superhero Movie Needle Drops?

A solution to this isn’t exactly something that’s that radical: it’s time to get new creative influences for superhero movie needle drops. Instead of turning to rock n’ roll of the 70s and 80s once again or 2010s pop hits, why not aim for another genre? What about sea shanties? Bubblegum pop of the late 90s/early 2000s? Grunge music? Jazz tunes? As with movies, there are countless genres of music out there, but not enough superhero movies lean into all those possibilities. Rather than just leaning on bands and sound that have been done countless times before, how about making sure upcoming projects like The Marvels or Blue Beetle embrace tunes that haven’t been coated across movie theaters before?

Ironically, the film that may shake things up again for superhero movie needle drops is the film that kicked off this whole trend in the first place. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is on the horizon and if the end of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 is any indication, Peter Quill will have a treasure trove of new tunes from all kinds of eras to access now that he possesses a Zune. The presence of that trinket is going to open a whole new world of possibilities for needle drops for this installment in the Guardians of the Galaxy trilogy and could also inspire a new wave of superhero movie needle drops. Let’s hope whatever tries to catch the wave of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 remembers to place importance on a distinctive personality rather than just chasing whatever era of music James Gunn drew some of his tunes from.