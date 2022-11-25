James Gunn has done it again! The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special is bringing us a bit of Christmas-y joy as the Guardians try to make the holiday special for Peter Quill. And how do they plan to do that? By stealing Kevin Bacon and bringing him to space as a present, obviously. A perfect little addition to the world of the Guardians of the Galaxy, the special is just an all-around delight to watch this holiday season. To boot, it also features Groot at a new age that we've not seen before.

Voiced by Vin Diesel, Groot has taken on many forms in the time since the first Guardians of the Galaxy movie. He first appeared as a fully grown Groot who sacrificed his life for his friends, then we had Baby Groot until he grew up into Teenage Groot, and then from Thor: Love and Thunder to the special, Groot has grown into Swoll Groot. Or at least that's what Gunn and company are calling him. And honestly? It's a pretty accurate nickname. Holiday Special Groot shall henceforth be known as Swoll Groot.

In answering some questions about the special, which was released today on Disney+, Gunn shared that Swoll Groot was created entirely through CGI rather than through motion capture. He also explained why this version of Groot is a bit different in personality and build than his father before him.

Image via Walt Disney Studios/Marvel Studios

RELATED: 'The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special': All the Easter Eggs You Might Have Missed

When Gunn was asked on Twitter about how Groot's new look came to be (especially with his head being too small for his body) and he responded with "Well, YA Groot, or Swoll Groot, as we call him, is getting bigger, outward as well as upward. As you can see by now he has a different, stockier physiology (and a more outgoing personality) than his father did." He went on to talk about how Swoll Groot came to be, tweeting "Swoll Groot is 100% computer generated thanks to the fine folks at Framestore and Wētã Digital."

Will we continue to get Swoll Groot in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3? Who knows yet but oh boy was it hilarious seeing Groot looking like he could take out anyone who dared to mess with his friends. The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special is on Disney+ now! You can watch the trailer for the special down below.