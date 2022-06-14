Another name has been added to the ever-expanding roster for Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3, the final in the Guardians trilogy. Deadline reports that Nico Santos is the latest to be revealed for the mega cast, though details for his character have not been disclosed. Santos will be joining Star-Lord - as friend or foe, we do not know - to face down the Guardians' mysterious new enemy, Adam Warlock.

While we haven't been given too many details on the plot for Vol. 3, writer and director James Gunn has been leaving bread crumbs for fans to follow as we near closer to the 2023 release for the MCU threequel. Our newest tidbit is that Santos will be joining the A-list cast, and if there's anything that the latest names have in common, it's comedy. Prior to Santos, the most recent additions announced were actresses Maria Bakalova (Borat Subsequent Moviefilm) and Daniela Melchior, who worked with Gunn previously on The Suicide Squad. Santos is best known for his role as Oliver T'sien in Crazy Rich Asians and his recurring role as Mateo Liwanag on the NBC series Superstore. Santos has an upcoming role in the romantic comedy Happiness for Beginners starring Luke Grimes (Yellowstone) and Ellie Kemper (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt).

The returning cast for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, in addition to Santos, Bakalova and Melchior include Chris Pratt; Zoe Saldana; Vin Diesel as Groot; Dave Bautista as Drax; Bradley Cooper as Rocket; Pom Klementieff as Mantis; Gillan as Nebula; Sylvester Stallone; Will Poulter; Elizabeth Debicki as Ayesha; Sean Gunn; Chukwudi Iwuji and more. Pratt, Bautista, Klementieff, Gillan, Diesel and Cooper will also make appearances in Taika Waititi's Thor: Love and Thunder this July.

Image via NBC

Victoria Alonso and Louis D'Esposito return to executive produce, as well as Simon Hatt (Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2) and Nikolas Korda who is an executive producer for both previous Guardians films. Kevin Feige will produce and David J. Grant will co-produce.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 hits theaters on May 5, 2023.