Oh, Captain America would be so disappointed. After years of trying to ensure his Avengers were well-behaved in all aspects of life, the moment he disappears (to live on the moon, maybe), standards drop, and we have to live with the consequences. Director James Gunn may be heading for pastures new, but the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3. mastermind has given audiences a naughty farewell gift in what seems to be the Marvel Cinematic Universe's very first F-bomb.

Now, "bad language words" happen in everyday life, but in the squeaky-clean world of the MCU, they've been hard to come by—impossible, almost. With the addition of Deadpool to the franchise, audiences with a fondness for foul-mouthed frivolity may have expected the Merc with a Mouth to pollute our airways with a tirade or two, but it would appear that Peter Quill has beaten him to the punch.

In this preview clip released on YouTube, our space-dwelling ragtag band of dysfunctional superheroes are about to hit the road - in an actual car, no less - for a mission when Karen Gillan's Nebula runs into a spot of bother. She may be an enhanced individual with cybernetic parts, but that doesn't mean she understands the mechanics behind the door of a 1980s Chrysler. Peter (Chris Pratt) is evidently in something of a hurry, and eventually runs out of patience, telling her to "just open the f*cking door."

Image via Marvel Studios

How Many F-Bombs Should We Expect from Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3?

Over on Twitter, an inquisitive fan approached Gunn about the sequence and its origins, asking if there was "only one or more" F-bombs dropped from a great height in the film. Gunn responded, "You can only have one in a PG 13 movie. That said it wasn’t planned - I told Chris to add it on set and it just made the moment funnier so we kept [it]."

Mercifully, for the sensitive souls among us, a PG-13 movie is restricted to one use of very strong language, or else it risks a harder R-rating which, naturally, would affect the ability of younger audiences to view the movie. Given the MCU's core demographic, it's probably not worth risking a few hundred million dollars for the state of calling somebody a "useless f*cking f*ckstick."

You can check out the foul-mouthed, expletive-laden clip—AT YOUR OWN RISK—down below. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is released in cinemas on May 5.