If you simply can't wait for your favorite band of misfits in Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 3, IMAX has the solution you're looking for. Special fan screenings for James Gunn's upcoming sequel will be held in twenty-five different cities across the United States and Canada, allowing a limited number of people to watch this adventure on April 28, a full week before it flies into theatres across the world. Only one screening will take place for every city involved in the process, so don't waste any time before trying to get tickets to see the latest Marvel Cinematic Universe film before everyone else has the opportunity to do so.

In the new movie, the Guardians must dive deep into Rocket Raccoon's (Bradley Cooper) past when the High Evolutionary (Chukwudi Iwuji) threatens the universe with his plan of forming the perfect society. As Rocket states during one of the film's trailers, the villain doesn't actually care about perfection, he just doesn't like what's different and stands out from everything else. Rocket's past had been teased during previous installments of the franchise, with the consequences on the experimentation that took place on him visible in his scarred body. Nevertheless, the character didn't want to talk about it, and the mystery remained unexplored, until now.

Another plot line the main characters will go through this time around is what will happen between Star-Lord (Chris Pratt) and the variant of Gamora (Zoe Saldaña) that was left on this Earth after the events of Avengers: Endgame. When Thanos (Josh Brolin) was looking for the Infinity Stones in the 2018 blockbuster, Avengers: Infinity War, he was forced to sacrifice Gamora in order to obtain the Soul Stone. But, when a time-traveling version of the Mad Titan came to fight the Earth's mightiest heroes in the sequel, his version of his daughter remained there after the battle.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Will Say Farewell to the Team

After almost ten years of going on adventures together, this intergalactic found family will step away from the spotlight, as the Marvel Cinematic Universe shifts its focus towards new faces. Gunn and the cast behind the Guardians movies have toyed around with the idea of some of the members of the team appearing in future projects, while making it absolutely clear that this will be the final time the filmmaker will sit behind the camera for a film featuring these characters. It remains to be seen which Guardians will stay around to save the galaxy when it needs then, and which ones simply won't make it out of the trilogy capper.

You can check out the official trailer for Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 3 below, before the movie hits theaters nationwide on May 5. The special IMAX fan screenings will be held on April 28: