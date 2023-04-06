As fans gear up hype and anticipation for the arrival of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, a brand-new featurette has been revealed via the official Marvel Entertainment YouTube page, which features a behind-the-scenes look at the production of the film alongside teasing the epic conclusion of the iconic team of characters.

The behind-the-scenes look of the film features the star-studded cast and crew offering insight into what to expect from the latest chapter of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, teasing another fun galactic adventure fans won't want to miss out on. However, the film won't be without its emotional moments, with director James Gunn stating, "Everything that drives it is that emotional center of all these characters who are all outsiders." The featurette also contains new footage from the movie, such as a comedic exchange between Starlord and Drax about the proper usage of a couch, reminding fans of the humor they have come to love from the franchise.

So far, the marketing campaign of the latest Guardians of the Galaxy movie has given a focus on Rocket Raccoon, finally teasing his backstory, which has been hinted at since the release of the first film. "This is a Rocket origin story. We are learning more and more about what Rocket has been through," said Karen Gillan, who plays Nebula in the upcoming movie. With fans finally getting to witness the emotional journey of Rocket in the final outing with the beloved team of heroes, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 could be the ultimate sendoff fans are looking for before Gunn fully transitions to DC Studios.

The Expansion of Marvel's Phase Five Continues

While Phase Five may have experienced a rough start with the divisive response of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania earlier this year, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 could potentially steer the discourse in the right direction as it celebrates one final sendoff with the beloved titular heroes. Following the release of the upcoming movie this May, Marvel Studios will continue its annual slate with The Marvels on November 10, which features the team-up of Carol Danvers (Brie Larson), Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani), and Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris). Additionally, this year will also see the franchise's further expansion on Disney+ with the debut of Secret Invasion in June and the second season of Loki on an undetermined date.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will be released exclusively into theaters on May 5. Check out the official behind-the-scenes featurette from the upcoming film below.