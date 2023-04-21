As we get closer to the summer movie season, there’s only one film on Marvel fans’ minds. That would be Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. The third and final film to James Gunn’s galactic Marvel trilogy promises to be the end to this iteration of the Guardians team. Now, as Marvel fans prepare the tissues, the latest trailer for Vol. 3 teases that every Guardians story has been leading to this epic conclusion.

The minute-long teaser starts with footage from the first two Guardians films reinforcing how much this team has been through together and how much they love each other. We’ve all laughed and cried together watching these films in theaters, but all good things must come to an end. The new footage for Vol. 3 shows off different looks at Chukwudi Iwuji’s villainous High Evolutionary, Will Poulter's Adam Warlock, and the Guardians in action including Karen Gillan’s Nebula putting to use a deadly-looking new arm cannon.

What’s Vol. 3 About?

While certain plot details remain unknown with just two weeks to go until Vol. 3’s release, this emotional epic will dive further into Rocket Raccoon's tragic backstory tied to the High Evolutionary while Chris Pratt’s Peter Quill aka Star-Lord is still dealing with the fallout of his Gamora’s death in Avengers: Infinity War. A different version of Gamora, once again played by Zoe Saldana, introduced in Avengers: Endgame joins the Guardians on this last dire mission, but she wants nothing to do with Star-Lord.

Also, while past trailers have led fans to believe that a few members of this fan-favorite team won’t make it out alive, this new teaser reminds us that this film hasn’t forgotten about the franchise's signature sense of humor. One scene presented here between Star-Lord and Pom Klementieff's Mantis concerning the former’s age is sure to have Guardians fans smiling. Another nice detail of this trailer that some viewers might miss is that the music playing in the background is Blue Swede’s “Hooked on a Feeling”. As all Marvel fans know, this song was famously used in Vol.1’s marketing campaign and helped introduce the Guardians to the world in that now classic film. This trailer is all about full circle moments for this Marvel family and that wouldn’t be complete without this emotionally meaningful tune.

When Does Vol. 3 Release?

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 releases in theaters on May 5, 2023. While fans anxiously wait with bated breath for this particular Marvel era to end, you can view the new teaser down below.