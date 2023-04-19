The sense of finality is not common in the Marvel Cinematic Universe works, there is almost always some way that a character can come back. However, with Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 the end is near and we are likely going to lose some Guardians on this final ride. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will be the end of the road for director James Gunn and the cast. The final installment is days away and each new teaser, image, or clip gives us one reason or another to get emotional, all while making us laugh at the same time. Such has been the impact of the franchise on fans around the world.

In a new featurette, the cast and makers recount the legacy of the Guardians in the MCU. “When I first came on to play Peter Quill, the Guardians of the Galaxy were like, you know, this rag-tag squad of nobodies,” said Chris Pratt. Gunn adds speaking of the original feature, “I turned in my first draft of the screenplay, and I was really afraid, but I felt good about it.” The franchise stands out for its chart-bursting numbers, hilarious performances, and a very thorough emotional throughline. Marvel head Kevin Feige revealed, “People didn’t understand why we were doing that space movie with a tree and a raccoon."

“I think the Guardians are so imperfect, their pasts are not squeaky clean,” says Dave Bautista. Over the years we’ve grown with the Guardians and seen them going from nobodies to becoming the Guardians of the Galaxy. With each film, the team has gone past a new hurdle and they've all been handed more than their fair share of emotional Infinity Saga. “This found family putting trauma behind them to become their best selves. There’s something really special about that,” Feige said.

One Last Ride For the Guardians

Speaking of her co-stars Karen Gillan, shares, “I looked around the other day and was just like, this casting is so right. Like, how did they do that? How did they find us all?” Zoe Saldana added, “For each and every one of us to live within the Marvel universe, it’s been very, very special. Everybody always comes to work with the same level of excitement since day one.” Adding praise for the director she notes, “We are very much committed to James’ vision. He’s a great captain. He really believes in this story."

Pom Klementieff notes that the cast has “so much fun because there’s so much comedy in it and so much emotion.” And it's not only the fans who are going to miss the Guardians, “Being on set with everyone, knowing that there’s a finality to the whole experience really made me very emotional,” admits Sean Gunn. Director James Gunn notes, “We’re a family. They‘re all people that I want to keep in my life.”

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 hits theaters on May 5. You can check out the featurette below: