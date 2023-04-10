Ahead of the May 5 release of the much-anticipated third installment of Guardians of the Galaxy, Funko Pop has joined the trend to give fans of the superhero misfits something to look forward to. With Baby Rocket, Adam Warlock, and Cosmo getting the Pop! treatment, another member ascends to the top—literally—with a newly-released Groot with Wings minifigure, taking off for his next mission to land on every fan's shelf. The new collection retails for $15.00 and is now available for purchase via Funko Pop's official website.

While the upcoming release of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is surely a bittersweet moment for fans—given that the third installment will be the last film of the space-faring guardians—collectibles and toy manufacturers have more than made up for the "bitter" part and provided fans with a collection of "sweet" treats, following Hasbro's new line of Guardians' action figures and toys, Funko Pop's miniature versions of Adam Warlock and Cosmo, the colorful Blacklight Guardians' bobbleheads, and the adorable "I Am Groot" collection. Now, with only a few weeks left before Guardians of the Galaxy graces the big screen, the Groot with Wings Pop! figure joins Star-Lord, Rocket, Nebula, Kraglin, Drax, and Mantis in Funko Pop's new galactic collections. The new figure features the Flora Colossus space hero with his growing stems and dendronic wooden wings, standing approximately 4.85 inches tall.

The Last Intergalactic Ride of the Space Misfits

James Gunn's recent commitments with DC—which, at this point, needed some fixing—mean that the third iteration of the Guardians of the Galaxy will be his final project for Marvel Studios. He has so far made a lot of positive promises for his Marvel sendoff; unfortunately, it will also be the titular heroes' final intergalactic ride (which he confirmed himself), as the production company will soon shift its focus to The Marvels, as well as the television debut of Secret Invasion and the second season of Loki, and other upcoming projects. While their final sendoff might sound like sad news for fans, it will also mean that Phase 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe will be heading in the right direction by giving some beloved Marvel characters the long-overdue attention they deserve. Besides, while it may also take years, if not decades, before we can see the team together again (which could feature new faces), there could be standalone projects for the beloved characters, which time can only tell.

Image via Marvel Studios

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will follow Chris Pratt's Peter Quill as he struggles to cope with Gamora's (played by Zoe Saldana) death, which Thanos (Josh Brolin) mercilessly killed during the chaotic events in 2018's Avengers: Infinity War. But while he is still "reeling from the loss," the interplanetary human hero should also team up with other members of the gang to defend the universe as well as his own.

The upcoming MCU feature will be hitting theaters on May 5. While you wait, though, you can check out Groot's adorable Pop! figure below.

Image via Funko Pop!