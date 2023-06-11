Despite debuting in theaters at the beginning of last month (May, 5, 2023), Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 3 continues to make impressive ground at the box office. Now the film has crossed a major milestone globally, punching through the $800 million barrier worldwide. Right now, Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 3 has grossed $805.9 million worldwide.

The total means that the final installment in writer/director James Gunn's Marvel trilogy has surpassed the lifetime gross of the franchise original. 2014's Guardians of the Galaxy achieved a gross of approximately $770 million worldwide when it introduced Marvel Cinematic Universe fans to the likes of Starlord and Rocket Racoon. The franchise sequel, 2017's Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 2 is still out in front, having grossed $869 million worldwide. Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 3 made a great start to its box office journey, by exceeding global expectations on its opening weekend, with an actual gross of $282 million, compared to the predicted value of $264 million. In just its second week of release, the third Guardians film out grossed Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania globally. Domestically, the film ranks in the top five of second weekend holds for MCU releases. Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 3 was also able to deliver a record-breaking opening weekend at the IMAX Global box office with $25 million.

Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 3 will do well to achieve the box office success of the franchise second installment, especially since a Disney+ distribution is on the horizon. Typically, MCU entries land on the House of Mouse's streaming platform 90 days after their cinema release, so expect the film to be available to watch from the comfort of your living room by the end of the month.

Image via Marvel Studios

What is Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 3 About?

Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 3 is an emotional send-off for director James Gunn and a number of franchise stars. When Rocket (Bradley Cooper) is devastatingly injured by Adam Warlock (Will Poulter), Starlord (Chris Pratt), Drax (Dave Bautista), Groot (Vin Diesel), Mantis (Pom Klementieff), and Nebula (Karen Gillan), enlist the help of the estranged Gamora (Zoe Saldana) to track down the villainous High Evolutionary (Chukwudi Iwuji), who holds the key to saving their friend. What follows is an emotional and heartfelt send-off the fan-favorite superhero team of misfits. Check out Collider's interview with Pratt and Gunn below.