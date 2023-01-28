Heads up Funko Pop! collectors, there are more Baby Groot and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 collectibles coming in. The toy company has unveiled new collectibles inspired by the Disney+ I am Groot animated shorts and the upcoming third volume of Guardians movie at Funko Fair 2023. Along with adorable Groot figures the line also gives us a fun(ko) look at various characters in the upcoming movie.

While it's debatable whether Star-Lord (Chris Pratt) or Rocket (voiced by Bradley Cooper) is the protagonist of the franchise, fans can collectively agree Groot is its star; there is, after all, a reason why baby Groot figures are the highest selling Funko Pops of all-time. The new collection features many amazing looks from the Disney+ series, I am Groot, which was released last year. Keeping in line with the show, we have various figures like Groot in a onesie, with a book, cheese puffs, a detonator, and another one of him dancing among many more.

Another line of the Pop! figures is inspired by the highly anticipated Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3. While Gamora is noticeably missing, the line features Star-Lord, Draxx, Mantis, Nebula, and Rocket along with a Jumbo Groot figure, Adam Warlock, the adorable Cosmo the dog, and Kraglin. The collection of GOTG3 Funko Pops is massive, with 9 common figures launching alongside a collection of Pop Plush and Pop Keychains, and Funko SODAs.

Image via Marvel Studios

The Guardians of the Galaxy franchise is a fan favorite rag-tag group of space pirates that has found a family with each other. The franchise is further enhanced by the touch of its writer/director James Gunn who, along with creating some quirky characters, also gave fans some unforgettable mix tapes. Last year, we saw two more entries in the franchise with I am Groot animated series which comprised of five original shorts and featured several new and unusual characters.

Bridging the gap between Thor: Love and Thunder (where we saw the cast’s cameo) and GOTG Vol 3 was Guardians of the Galaxy: Holiday Special, which was essentially Drax and Mantis’ off-shoot adventure to get Star-Lord, the most legendary holiday gift i.e., Kevin Bacon. The Holiday Special had some revelations the effects of which we’ll see in the upcoming Vol 3. With Gunn now deep into his role as DC’s new co-CEO, the movie will mark the end of the franchise as we know it.

Guardians of the Galaxy franchise bows in theaters on May 5. The Guardians of the Galaxy Funko figures are available to pre-order here, while you can pre-order the I am Groot figures here. Check out several images of the upcoming collection below:

