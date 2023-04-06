We're now a month away from the return of the Guardians of the Galaxy, those intergalactic A-holes, to the big screen. And to mark that, Empire Magazine has unveiled two new exclusive images from the film, showing off the newest additions: a villain, and a new wardrobe for the crew.

The first image shows us Chris Pratt, Dave Bautista and Karen Gillan looking snazzy in their new uniforms - a welcome addition for Bautista, who famously lost patience with the make-up process for his character, Drax, and began wearing shirts beginning with their Disney World attraction, Cosmic Rewind, before continuing the trend in the Guardians Holiday Special. And about that villain?

Will Poulter joins the cast as Adam Warlock, who is a being with colossal powers, created by Ayesha (Elizabeth Debicki), the leader and High Priestess of a genetically engineered alien race known as Sovereign, with the purpose of eliminating the Guardians of the Galaxy. When speaking on Poulter's casting in the key role of Adam Warlock, the director offered the following:

"It’s kind of more complicated than that. But he’s definitely not a good guy. What we’re seeing is the infant form of Adam Warlock, newly out of the cocoon, and he does not understand life very well. He’s basically a baby. People online were saying ‘Oh, Tom Cruise should be Adam Warlock’. I wanted somebody who was youthful, and I wanted somebody who had the dramatic chops and the comedic chops, not only for this movie but for what Marvel will use Adam Warlock for in the future. He could become this really important character."

This Isn't Adam's First Appearance in the MCU

Adam was first introduced in the post-credits sting for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, having been formed by Debicki's Ayesha, being grown in a cocoon. Speaking to Empire, Poulter added: “James and I discussed the idea of playing him, at least in this initial phase, in his infancy, As a young person entering the world, trying to develop his moral compass. There was a lot of comedy in that, but also some genuine pathos, some dramatic meat on the bone.”

The official synopsis for the film states:

In Marvel Studios Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 our beloved band of misfits are looking a bit different these days. Peter Quill, still reeling from the loss of Gamora, must rally his team around him to defend the universe along with protecting one of their own. A mission that, if not completed successfully, could quite possibly lead to the end of the Guardians as we know them.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 opens in theaters on May 5, 2023. Check out the new images released today by Empire down below.

