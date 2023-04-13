While the MCU has hit a bit of a rough patch with the kickoff of Phase 5, fans can’t wait until the release of director James Gunn’s Marvel swansong, Guardians of Galaxy Vol. 3. The epic trilogy capper blasts off into theaters in May and, with the film less than a month away, Gunn has been teasing fans with a few Behind-the-scenes images from the upcoming space odyssey. Now in the latest BTS image released by the acclaimed genre director, Gunn gives fans a peak at the new colorful 2001: A Space Odyssey-esque space suits used in Vol. 3.

The image, shared to Gunn’s social media accounts, sees stars Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, and Pom Klementieff on the set all sporting different color spacesuits. While we have seen these suits briefly in the various trailers during a fun-looking spacewalk sequence, this is the best look we’ve gotten yet of the 2001-inspired attire. That all-time classic 1968 film from director Stanley Kubrick also had a very similar spacewalk scene. While Vol. 3 is going to have a very different tone from 2001, this final film for this Guardians team is going to be its own unique kind of emotional thrill ride. There also looks to be a lot of fun costume changes in the film, including the Guardians' comic-accurate uniforms, but these spacesuits take the cake as the most visually pleasing of them all.

The Importance of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

There are still a lot of mysterious unknowns to Vol. 3’s plot, but thematically this film will be exploring the roots of fan-favorite character Rocket Raccoon. That’s where this story’s emotional odyssey lies and this will overall be a tear-jerking sendoff to this Guardians team as we know them. The trailers have had the classic Gunn humor that we’ve come to love, but with an added sense of fascinating melancholy. Gunn has always been a master of blending different tones together, especially in the comic book genre. If Vol.3 hits its ambitious landing, it may be the director’s most crowning achievement to date.

The MCU is in a weird place now with Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and most of the Disney+ series getting a mixed reception. Vol. 3 could be the perfect opportunity to remind the fans how great the MCU can truly be before Gunn fully takes on his new DC role. In that regard, this film feels like the end of an era for the MCU that we as fans may never see again. While no one knew who the Guardians were when their first beloved film premiered in 2014, they have since become an essential corner for Marvel Comics. That’s all thanks to Gunn and the brilliant cast he put together.

When Does Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Hit Theaters?

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 releases in theaters on May 5, 2023. While fans anxiously wait for Gunn’s final Marvel film with tissues in hand, you can view the new 2001-inspired BTS image down below.