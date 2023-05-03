In two days the Guardians will be out on one last ride and theaters across the globe will be full of sobs and laughter – such is the magic of James Gunn’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3. The initial reactions are already in and have dubbed the final chapter of the franchise “a perfect end to the trilogy and best Marvel movie since 'Endgame'." The upcoming feature will not only bring current storylines to an end it’ll also introduce a few new characters like Adam Warlock and the High Evolutionary. And to keep up the excitement Entertainment Weekly has unveiled new images for all the characters.

The first image sees Peter and Gamora in their colorful 2001: Space Odyssey-esque suits, we’ve seen a glimpse of this sequence where Star-Lord is confessing his love for Gamora. Another image sees the hero with ‘Swole Groot’ possibly looking at an impending attacker. Adam Warlock is seen in another image, head to toe painted gold, looking in another direction while Nebula sneaks up on him from behind. Another pic sees Nebula ready to make use of her new bionic arm, which Gunn revealed was gifted by Rocket. And in the most adorable image we meet Blurp, a fuzzy alien creature, that has got fans’ attention right from the first trailer.

James Gunn’s Journey to Making the Guardians Franchise

When Guardians of the Galaxy was first announced in 2014, not only fans but Gunn too had his doubts, the filmmaker admits, "Really, when Marvel first pitched me the idea of doing [the Guardians] as a film, I thought, 'God, I just don't know how to get into it.'" Further, he acknowledges that he struggled with Rocket, as the character might work on comic book pages but putting him on screen could make the film feel too cartoonish, like plopping "Bugs Bunny in the middle of the Avengers," the director said.

But the more he fixated on the foul-mouthed raccoon, the more he realized Rocket was the "saddest little creature in the universe." It was Rocket’s isolation that helped him bring the Guardians together as a whole. "I'll always feel gratitude towards the character because of that," he explains. "But I also relate to him. He's just an angry little guy who pushes everyone away because of his own fear and vulnerabilities. I think I felt like that a lot. I think a lot of people have felt like that."

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 drops in theaters on May 5. You can watch the trailer for the superhero epic down below.